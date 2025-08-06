CHICAGO — Kyle Tucker has had a pretty rough past month at the plate.

The Cubs’ All-Star right fielder is hitting .238 (25-for-105) over his last 30 games, with just two home runs and 12 RBI.

After a three-strikeout night in the Cubs’ 5-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night, manager Craig Counsell decided Wednesday’s series finale was the right time to give Tucker a breather.

“[We’re just giving] him a day off to reset,” Counsell said. “He’s just missing some pitches that he feels like he should hit … Lately, they’ve been foul balls, and that’s put him in some tough spots.”

Tucker has only had three games in which he’s been punched out three or more times this season, but Tuesday night was the second ocurrence in his last five games.

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer suggested pregame Tuesday that a jammed finger Tucker suffered on June 1 is affecting his mechanics.

“I don’t know whether it still bothers him, whether it created some bad habits along the way – compensating or things like that,” Hoyer said. “But there’s no question that when you look at his numbers, it’s had an impact on him for sure.”

The numbers do paint that sort of picture for Tucker. Since June 2, he’s hit just six home runs with 22 RBI. He’s walked 35 times to 39 strikeouts over that period. But Tucker was confident on Wednesday that his issues weren’t stemming from any injury.

“I feel fine. I don’t really know, mechanically, what potentially could be the issue,” Tucker said. “I feel like I’m still swinging at pitches I want and taking ones I don’t want to swing at. Pitches over the plate, I just end up fouling off, or might swing and miss at times. Then I just end up getting worse counts.”

Tucker had a two-hit, three-RBI game in the Cubs’ win over the Milwaukee Brewers on July 30, but he hasn’t logged an RBI since the calendar flipped to August. His last home run was on July 19 against the Boston Red Sox. Counsell said a “mental break” was naturally in order for Tucker, and he’s confident it will boost the offense.

“He has very high expectations of himself, and when he doesn’t meet them, he’s frustrated,” Counsell said. “It’s nothing physical. I’m super confident that he’s going to get it back going and he’s going to have a great last 50 games.”