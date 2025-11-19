LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears have opened the 21-day practice window for cornerback Kyler Gordon to return off injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The fourth-year veteran was placed on IR prior to a Week 7 contest against Baltimore while dealing with groin and calf injuries suffered during the practice week.

That marked the second injury setback of the season for Gordon who had hamstring trouble during training that was aggravated at the end of the preseason.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson was signed after that Ravens game and has played well in Gordon’s slot cornerback spot over the last three games. He has 19 tackles, three sacks, four quarterback hits and a forced fumble during his three games with the Bears. Gordon and Gardner-Johnson deserve regular playing time, even if the Bears must get creative to do it. Gardner-Johnson has experience as a safety and a slot cornerback, and Gordon can play cornerback in the slot or on the outside.

Gordon has three weeks to practice and prepare for a return to action. If he is not activated by the 21st day of this window, Gordon would be placed on season-ending injured reserve. That’s just stated as a fact, even though there’s no way the Bears will do that.

This is the second piece of good news for the Bears’ secondary in a short span. Jaylon Johnson’s practice window was opened on Friday, as a dominant group of defensive backs could be made whole in the near future. Cornerback depth has been strong, so their isn’t a need to rush Gordon or Jaylon Johnson back. Those guys are working to be game ready as fast as possible.

“We clearly want them back,” Ben Johnson said. “They’re good players and they’ll help us out, but the guys in their stead have been doing a good job.”