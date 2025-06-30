The Cubs will be well-represented in MLB’s All-Star Futures Game on July 12, with top prospects Owen Caissie and Jaxon Wiggins announced as members of the National League roster Monday.

The NL All-Star Futures Game roster features 17 Top 100 prospects! 💪 pic.twitter.com/GgyrxRMu79 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 30, 2025

The 22-year-old Caissie is MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 Cubs prospect (No. 42 overall) and Marquee Sports Network player development analyst Lance Brozdowski’s No. 4 prospect within the organization. The right fielder is slashing .263/.372/.504 (.876 OPS) with 12 home runs with Triple-A Iowa this season. He’s had a particularly hot month of June, slashing .316/.435/.605 (1.040 OPS) with five long balls.

The Cubs acquired Caissie in December 2020 as part of the trade that sent Yu Darvish and Victor Caratini to the San Diego Padres. The Burlington, Ontario native has 71 home runs and a .857 OPS in his minor league career.

This will be Caissie’s second straight year on the Futures game roster. In 2024, he was joined by now-Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw, Moises Ballesteros (Brozdowski No. 3, Cubs No. 2/MLB No. 53) and James Triantos (Brozdowski No. 6, Cubs No. 5).

Breakout right-handed pitching prospect Wiggins (Brozdowski No. 8, Cubs No. 8) will make his Futures Game debut amidst a stellar season split between High-A South Bend and Double-A Knoxville. Wiggins had a 1.71 ERA in 26.1 innings pitched at South Bend before getting the call-up to Knoxville in mid-May. The 23-year-old has settled in nicely there, pitching to a 2.38 ERA across seven starts and 34.0 innings.

The Cubs drafted Wiggins out of the University of Arkansas in 2023 at No. 68 overall, a compensatory pick awarded after Willson Contreras’ free agency exit the previous offseason. Wiggins missed the entirety of his 2023 college season due to Tommy John surgery, but Cubs vice president of scouting Dan Kantrovitz at the time asserted that the organization was “really impressed” with Wiggins’ performances prior to his injury.

The Futures game debuted in 1999 with a U.S. vs. World format before transitioning to an NL vs. AL format in 2019. Aside from Shaw in 2024, several other current Cubs have participated in the seven-inning showdown, including Pete Crow-Armstrong (2022-23), Michael Busch (2021), Miguel Amaya (2019), Kyle Tucker (2017), and Dansby Swanson and Carson Kelly (2016).