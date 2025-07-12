If Owen Caissie hadn’t announced himself to MLB already, he sure has now.

Caissie, the Cubs’ No. 1 prospect on MLB Pipeline, represented the Cubs at the MLB All-Star Futures Game on Saturday.

The Iowa Cubs slugger, who just turned 23 four days ago, kept his Triple-A hot streak going in the showcase when he ripped an RBI double to extend the National League’s lead in the fourth inning.

Owen Caissie carries the momentum from his hot season into the Futures Game!



The @Cubs' No. 1 prospect, who has a .961 OPS at Triple-A, laces an RBI double for the National League.



Watch LIVE: https://t.co/P7RekP7G4k pic.twitter.com/JRNHS9bgX1 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 12, 2025

Caissie was the Cubs organization’s sole representative in the showcase after Double-A pitcher Jaxon Wiggins, the Cubs’ No. 8 prospect on MLB Pipeline, dropped out of the game due to workload management.

Caissie was named a starter in the game, hitting third and playing right field. The double came in his third at-bat and followed two walks, the first of which he used the automated ball-strike challenge system (ABS) to challenge a strike call and earn a free pass.

Owen Caissie with that 80-grade vision 😉



The red-hot @Cubs prospect wins an ABS challenge to draw a walk in the Futures Game ⭐️



Watch what's next LIVE: https://t.co/4VErWf6Pit pic.twitter.com/YFGlPv4EhN — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 12, 2025

The NL side went on to win the seven-inning contest, 4-2. Caissie and Los Angeles Dodgers No.1 prospect Josue De Paula were the NL’s sole providers of run support in the game. De Paula, a High-A outfielder, was named the MVP after his three-run shot.

Caissie was drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2020 and came to the Cubs later that year as part of the Yu Darvish trade. In Triple-A this season, he is slashing .278/.386/.575 (.901 OPS) with 19 home runs and 42 RBI.

He’s enjoyed his hottest streak of the season thus far this month, slashing .394/.487/1.091 (1.578 OPS) with seven home runs in his last eight games.