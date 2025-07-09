Right-hander Jaxon Wiggins, one of two Cubs prospects originally scheduled to play in the MLB All-Star Futures Game, no longer participate in the July 12 showcase at Truist Field in Atlanta.

Wiggins, who is MLB Pipeline’s No. 2 Cubs pitching prospect, will miss the game because of workload management, Marquee Sports Network player development analyst Lance Brozdowski confirmed Tuesday, via a source.

Per source, Jaxon Wiggins being removed from the Futures Game is workload-related. He's still throwing with Double-A Tennessee.



He's scheduled to pitch again around the 19th of July in a multi-inning capacity, roughly two weeks before the trade deadline.

Wiggins hasn’t pitched for Double-A Knoxville since June 20, and he isn’t scheduled to throw again until around July 19, Brozdowski reported. Wiggins is the Cubs’ top pitching prospect in Brozdowski’s rankings now that Cade Horton has settled in the big leagues.

Wiggins already has pitched more innings this season (60.1) than he did all of last year (59.2).

“There’s a concept known as acute-chronic workload ratio (ACR) that I think might apply here,” Brozdowski wrote in a post on X. “Wiggins was pacing for ~130 IP, previous high was ~60 IP. Can kind of rest this number with higher volume, lower effort deload.”

The 23-year-old, whom the Cubs drafted out of the University of Arkansas in 2023, has emerged as a gem in the Cubs’ farm system. He began the 2025 season in High-A South Bend and has a 2.09 ERA with 74 strikeouts across that level and Double-A.

Wiggins’ next scheduled activity falls just weeks before the July 31 MLB trade deadline. With the Cubs primed to be active buyers at the deadline, prospects such as Wiggins could be prime trade pieces in any major deals that president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer might make.