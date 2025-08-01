CHICAGO — It’s been a nearly four-decade wait, but the MLB All-Star Game will finally return to Wrigley Field on July 13, 2027. It will mark the first time the Midsummer Classic travels to the Friendly Confines since 1990.

Dozens of high-profile guests gathered under the August sun on Friday morning in a special, on-field ceremony announcing that the City of Chicago will play host to the week of 2027 All-Star festivities, including the MLB Draft, the Home Run Derby, and much more.

One of those guests was baseball commissioner Rob Manfred, who joined “Cubs Live!” for an exclusive interview following the announcement.

"It's gonna be an awesome venue … perfect for an All-Star Game."



MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is excited to see the Midsummer Classic at Wrigley Field! pic.twitter.com/LfowTamtjI — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 1, 2025

“It’s going to be an awesome venue,” Manfred told Marquee Sports Network’s Cole Wright and Cubs legend Rick Sutcliffe. “Wrigley is obviously one of our iconic ballparks.”

During Friday’s ceremony, Crane Kenney, the Cubs’ president of business operations, revealed that the Cubs first requested to host the event eight years ago. At that point in time, Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts’ 1060 Project — a ten-year Wrigley Field renovation plan — was still in full swing.

Establishments surrounding the park, such as Hotel Zachary and Gallagher Way, were built ahead of the 2017 season. Renovations to the dugout, clubhouse and bullpen followed as did bleacher expansions, premium suite expansions and more.

Simply put, a whole lot of work, time and money — $1 billion, to be exact — went into making Wrigley Field the chosen destination for the All-Star Game.

Now, Manfred is confident the federal landmark is in the pristine condition the Cubs have long sought for it to be.

“The surrounding neighborhood, Wrigleyville, given all the effort that’s gone into renovating both the stadium and the area around it, is perfect for an All-Star game,” he said.

Sutcliffe was on the Cubs’ roster the year three of his teammates — the late Ryne Sandberg, Andre Dawson and Shawon Dunston — participated in Wrigley’s 1990 All-Star Game festivities.

“What makes 2027 the perfect time to revisit Wrigley?” Sutcliffe asked Manfred.

“Number one, the passage of time. It’s been a long time since we’ve been here, and you want to get back to your iconic places,” Manfred said. “More importantly, the Ricketts family made a massive investment. The City of Chicago, the State of Illinois made their contributions to getting the renovation done. When something great like that happens that’s really good for the business of baseball, we like to get there and provide them with a special event.’

According to Kenney, the Cubs also worked with both the city and state governments in a ‘public-private partnership’ to ensure the safety of the attendees.

“We’ve agreed to install protective barriers around all four corners of our beloved ballpark to provide a security barrier that was missing,” Kenney said.

As Manfred and Kenney emphasized, the collective effort of everyone involved with the years-long project of bringing the All-Star Game back to Wrigley Field was rewarded with Friday’s announcement.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson added that it is “a testament to the city’s ability to host global, premier events.”

“The spirit of Chicago is unmatched,” Johnson said.

