MLB announces Cubs will host 2027 All-Star Game at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs have been awarded the 2027 MLB All-Star Game, commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday in a press conference at Wrigley Field.

The game is scheduled to be played July 13, 2027.

“I applaud the Ricketts family, the entire Cubs organization, the City of Chicago and the Chicago Sports Commission for presenting an impressive vision for 2027 All-Star Week,” Manfred said in a statement released by MLB. “The hard work put in to transform all of Wrigleyville into an outstanding destination deserves to be celebrated and shared on a national stage. We look forward to bringing the Midsummer Classic back to historic Wrigley Field and working alongside the Cubs, city and state officials, and the local organizing group to bring an extraordinary experience to the baseball fans of Chicago. Most importantly, Major League Baseball and its partners will leave behind a lasting impact on the communities across Chicago through the meaningful initiatives of the All-Star Legacy program.”

The Midsummer Classic will travel to Wrigley Field 37 years after the Cubs last hosted the game on July 10, 1990. Wrigley Field previously was the All-Star Game venue for the 1947 and 1962 games, making the 2027 edition the fourth in the stadium’s history.

Additionally, it will be the eighth time the City of Chicago hosts the event. The White Sox hosted MLB’s inaugural All-Star Game in 1933 at the now-demolished Comiskey Park, followed by 1950 and 1983.

Most recently, U.S. Cellular Field (now Rate Field) hosted the 70th anniversary edition in 2003.

“This is an honor for our team, our city and our state,” Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement. “We can’t wait to showcase how we have preserved this iconic ballpark. Wrigley Field means so much to Cubs fans and millions of people who have visited what we believe is a baseball cathedral and one of Illinois’ top tourist destinations. We play in a world-class city that is especially beautiful in the summer and we’re looking forward to hosting the best players in our great game and fans from around the world.”

The 1990 All-Star Game featured a pair of Cubs legends in the starting lineup: Ryne Sandberg at second base and Andre Dawson in right field. Shortstop Shawon Dunston also made the NL squad as a reserve.

Sandberg also won the Home Run Derby that year with just three longballs.

It was part of the lasting legacy of Sandberg, who passed away Monday at the age of 65. Before the All-Star announcement Friday, the Cubs held a moment of silence for Sandberg.

“He was a great player. He was probably a better man,” Manfred said of Sandberg.

The Cubs just recently sent three players to the 2025 Midsummer Classic in Atlanta, including Pete Crow-Armstrong (center) and Kyle Tucker (left) starting in the same outfield. Starting pitcher Matthew Boyd also made the team but was not on the active roster.

The 2027 Cubs could look quite a bit different than the current roster. Tucker is a free agent at the end of this season while Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner and others are only signed through the 2026 season.

But Crow-Armstrong should still be patrolling center field on the North Side and the league’s newest superstar once again figures to be in the All-Star conversation in two years.

It will be an exciting event for Chicago fans to take in the All-Star Game at the cathedral that is Wrigley Field. The Home Run Derby should be extra special, too, as we all know how unpredictable the wind can be at the corner of Clark and Addison.