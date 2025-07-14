When Cubs fans tune in to the MLB All-Star Game Tuesday night, they might need to wait a bit to see their team’s stars step up to the plate.

The lineup for the NL squad was released Monday afternoon and Cubs outfielders Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong are slotted in the lower third of the batting order.

Here’s the entire lineup, as set up by Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts:

Shohei Ohtani – DH Ronald Acuña Jr. – RF Ketel Marte – 2B Freddie Freeman – 1B Manny Machado – 3B Will Smith – C Kyle Tucker – RF Francisco Lindor – SS Pete Crow-Armstrong – CF

Paul Skenes – P

The skippers from the previous fall’s World Series teams are tasked with managing the All-Star game each year. So while fans voted in the starters for each league, the managers get to pick the way the team lines up.

Ultimately, the lineups don’t matter in an exhibition game such as this. And the batting order is clearly stacked with elite talent.

But it is a bit of a surprise that both Cubs outfielders are slotted low in the lineup despite their stellar starts to the season.

Tucker is considered one of the best all-around players — and hitters — in the entire league, though he may still be flying under the radar a bit.

The 28-year-old is hitting .280/.384/.499 (.882 OPS) with 17 homers, 56 RBI and 68 runs scored through 95 games. He has also racked up 4.0 WAR and swiped 22 bases in 23 tries.

Crow-Armstrong, meanwhile, is among the most recognizable stars in the game and is amid a monster breakout season.

He enters the All-Star Break hitting .265/.302/.544 (.847 OPS) with 25 homers, 71 RBI, 27 stolen bases and 67 runs scored.

Crow-Armstrong is making history at seemingly every turn and is the only player in MLB this season with at least 20 doubles, homers and stolen bases:

PCA is the only player with 20+ 2B, 20+ HR and 20+ SB this season.



The last two players to accomplish that before the All-Star game won the NL MVP 👀 pic.twitter.com/ySdxnFRsQZ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 14, 2025

Javy Báez, whom the Cubs traded away to get Crow-Armstrong in 2021, was also voted in as a starter by fans in the American League.

Here is how manager Aaron Boone will line up the AL squad:

Gleyber Torres – 2B Riley Greene – LF Aaron Judge – RF Cal Raleigh – C Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – 1B Ryan O’Hearn – DH Junior Caminero – 3B Javy Báez – CF Jacob Wilson – SS

Tarik Skubal – P

The All-Star Game begins at 7 p.m. CT Tuesday on FOX.