The baseball world could see Pete Crow-Armstrong’s electricity on full display during the World Baseball Classic in 2026.

Crow-Armstrong was asked by Chris Rose of Jomboy Media about the possibility of joining Team USA if the opportunity arose.

“Abso-, no question,” Crow-Armstrong answered. “Like, having done the Team USA thing in youth ball, besides this (playing in MLB), the best, most meaningful baseball experience ever. And I’ve been on really good Team USA’s, so abso-(expletive)-lutely I would. I would say yes in a heartbeat. Any position. Any role. I would just go catch the ball.”

PCA says he would play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic in a heartbeat



“Any position, any roll, I would just go catch the ball.” pic.twitter.com/Zf8dBAODbe — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) July 14, 2025

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was named captain of Team USA. Other players who have been announced to the roster include Paul Skenes and Bobby Witt Jr.

Team USA has a ton of options to choose from to fill their outfield.

There’s fellow Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker, who played in four games during the 2023 World Baseball Classic and would make sense to crack the Team USA roster. Former Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber was also on Team USA’s roster in 2023 and has the power to change a game with one swing of the bat.

Then there are players like Corbin Carroll, Steven Kwan, James Wood, Riley Greene and Jackson Merrill, who are all left-handed bats and could fill a role similar to Crow-Armstrong.

[WATCH: Relive PCA’s journey from the minors to being named an All-Star]

Crow-Armstrong, who will be the starting center fielder for the National League in the 2025 All-Star Game, provides power, speed and a defensive ability that could be a difference-maker in close games during the WBC tournament.

PCA is the only player with 20+ 2B, 20+ HR and 20+ SB this season.



The last two players to accomplish that before the All-Star game won the NL MVP 👀 pic.twitter.com/ySdxnFRsQZ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 14, 2025

Team USA will be managed by former Cubs utilityman Mark DeRosa, who was at the helm during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. His staff will be filled with former MLB managers and players, including Fredi González, Skip Schumaker and David Ross.