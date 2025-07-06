Despite leading MLB in RBI, Seiya Suzuki was not chosen as an NL All-Star reserve during Sunday’s selection show on ESPN.

The Cubs’ Japanese slugger, who has a career-high 24 home runs and 75 RBI through just 85 games, now misses out on joining his teammates Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker and Matthew Boyd in Atlanta.

Seiya Suzuki leads MLB in RBI and has 24 home runs.



The announcement comes amid a five-game streak for Suzuki in which he’s slashing .316/.409/.737 (1.146 OPS) with four extra-base hits, including two home runs and six RBI. On the season as a whole, Suzuki is slashing .261/.318/.551 (.869 OPS).

Contrary to the fan-voted starting assignments given to Crow-Armstrong and Tucker, pitchers and reserves are chosen through a combination of votes from both players themselves and from the Commissioner’s Office.

The ballots instead opted for the Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber, who will join the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani as the two DH representatives on the NL side. Ohtani, the top NL vote-getter, received an automatic starting bid and bypassed the second round of fan voting.

Schwarber, who never made the team during his time with the Cubs, is now a three-time All-Star and has his first bid since 2022. The 32-year-old is slashing .251/.383/.541 (.924 OPS) with 27 home runs and 63 RBI.

Suzuki and Schwarber are very closely matched this season, though Schwarber has 16 more plate appearances in four more games played. Both have primarily stuck to the DH position, but Suzuki has logged 25 games in the outfield while Schwarber has spent just six in left.

Below is a breakdown of the two’s 2025 resumes:

Seiya Suzuki 2025 stats Kyle Schwarber 85 Games 89 377 Plate appearances 393 1.9 bWAR 2.7 2.1 fWAR 2.5 89 Hits 81 24 HR 27 75 RBI 62 2 Stolen bases 8 .261 Batting average .250 .318 On-base percentage .382 .551 Slugging percentage .540 .869 OPS .924 101 Strikeouts 102 21 Doubles 12 3 Triples 1 188 Total bases 175

