As the 2025 MLB season fast approaches the Midsummer Classic, Seiya Suzuki is all but an All-Star.

At least he isn’t one yet. But in a year when he’s stormed to a jaw-dropping breakout with the bat, the Chicago Cubs designated hitter is making a iron-clad case to be on the NL roster.

With All-Star Game pitchers and reserves set to be announced Sunday at 4 p.m. CT, Suzuki has a chance to join Cubs teammates Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong — both of whom gushed about the Japanese slugger to reporters Wednesday after their announcement as starters.

“He’s done a phenomenal job for us,” Tucker, now a four-time All-Star, told reporters of Suzuki. “He’s one of the best hitters around the league. Hopefully, he can join us in Atlanta as well.”

Through just 84 games, Suzuki already has notched his career high in home runs (24) and tied his record in RBI (74). If the latter mark seems absurdly high, it’s because it is — he leads the NL in RBI, and is tied for the MLB lead with Seattle Mariners star Cal Raleigh.

As of late, Suzuki is doing his darnedest to appeal to the legion of player ballots and voters in the Commissioner’s Office who will have the say in the 23 reserves for each team. Over his last seven games, he’s 9-for-28 (.321) with five extra base hits. That includes three home runs, seven RBI and a monstrous 1.117 OPS.

With Crow-Armstrong, Suzuki forms one half of the Cubs’ most lethal power-hitting duo. The two have battled all season long for the team’s home run lead in a constant game of cat-and-mouse that’s shaped the Cubs into one of the league’s best offenses.

“I don’t think there should be any question that Seiya Suzuki is an All-Star this year,” Crow-Armstrong told reporters Wednesday at Wrigley Field. “What is it, second in the league in RBI? First now? That is the epitome of production. He’s the best bat around, so he’s made a fighting case already.”

In Friday’s record-breaking 11-3 rout of the St. Louis Cardinals, Suzuki and Crow-Armstrong homered in the same game for the sixth time this season.

Earlier in the week, when Suzuki became the first Cub since Sammy Sosa in 2001 to log 73 RBI before the All-Star break, manager Craig Counsell was firm in his praise of the star.

“I think he’s super deserving,” Counsell said Wednesday. “Seiya’s having an All-Star year. There’s no question about it.”

Suzuki, on the other hand, praised his teammates for helping him be so productive this season.

“They have to be on base for me to get in those situations, to get RBI,” Suzuki said via interpreter Edwin Stanberry on Wednesday. “It’s not something that you can do without guys on base. So, I’m very thankful for all my teammates. Hopefully, I can continue to do that.”