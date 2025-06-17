How Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong reacted to MLB All-Star voting update

CHICAGO — If there were any doubts as to how the rest of the baseball world views Pete Crow-Armstrong’s burgeoning star, they were quelled on Monday.

The Cubs’ center fielder was tops among National League outfielders during the first update on All-Star Game balloting released by the league. Crow-Armstrong appreciated the fan support, but, for the most part, downplayed any greater significance.

“That’s the coolest part about any of it, is I think that’s an indication of people just appreciating your play,” Crow-Armstrong said before Tuesday’s series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. “I’m definitely proud of myself that I’m giving the fans a little bit better of around this year up to this point.”

“But that’s all it is – up to this point. So, it’s very cool that they’ve taken a liking to what I’m doing on the field. It’s a nice compliment.”

PCA and King Tuck lead NL All-Star Game voting in the outfield 🤩 pic.twitter.com/BsiG8GrL0e — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 16, 2025

Instead, the Cubs outfielder was quick to point to the successes of his teammates on the ballot. Kyle Tucker is second among NL outfielders. Four other Cubs players – catcher Carson Kelly, first baseman Michael Busch, second baseman Nico Hoerner and designated hitter Seiya Suzuki are in the top three of balloting at their respective positions. Third baseman Matt Shaw is fourth in voting for the starter at the hot corner.

The top two vote-getters at each position – top six in the outfield – in phase one will advance to the second phase of voting to determine starters. The top vote-getter in each league will bypass that second round and automatically be a starter.

“I take pride in being able to say I’m one of many Cubbies that are getting a really nice nod because most of everybody in this clubhouse deserves those votes,” Crow-Armstrong said. “I would like to see a lot of us get sent to Atlanta. But, again, if it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, oh well, we all get a week off and a nice little reset.”