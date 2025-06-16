MLB All-Star voting: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker atop NL outfielders

The first 2025 MLB All-Star Game voting update shows several Chicago Cubs players receiving a large pull of ballots.

Most impressively and not surprisingly, Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong leads NL outfielders with 1,126,119 votes. That ranks third overall, behind only Los Angeles Dodgers stars Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani.

Close behind Crow-Armstrong is Cubs teammate Kyle Tucker, a three-time All-Star, who ranks second among NL outfielders at 704,740 votes.

If this holds, the Cubs will have two starters in the NL outfield come July. That would be an impressive feat for Crow-Armstrong, Tucker and the Cubs organization, given the NL’s impressive list of outfielders, such as Teoscar Hernández, Juan Soto, Corbin Carroll and Ronald Acuña Jr.

Crow-Armstrong and Tucker aren’t the only two Cubs to make an All-Star voting impact thus far. It should come as no surprise that the Cubs’ star-studded offense and their impressive defensive displays have earned their players votes at almost every position.

The Cubs have four players among the top three in voting at their respective positions. Michael Busch (286,931) trails Freeman (1,136,389) and New York Mets star Pete Alonso (895,900) at first base, and Carson Kelly (408,081) is behind just the Dodgers’ Will Smith (1,124,629) for the starting catcher spot.

Second baseman Nico Hoerner (354,745) and designated hitter Seiya Suzuki (358,138) rank third in their respective positions.

Although Hoerner has yet to hit a home run this season, it’s clear that fans have noticed his impact on the Cubs’ success from both sides of the diamond. Suzuki has a strong case with 17 home runs and trailing only Alonso in RBI in the NL. However, going against Shohei Ohtani and Rafael Devers’ stardom and power might prove too steep a climb for the Cubs’ DH to reach his first MLB All-Star Game.

Two other Cubs are in the top five in voting at their respective positions: Shortstop Dansby Swanson and third baseman Matt Shaw.

Swanson ranks fifth among NL shortstops with 307,173 votes. Thanks to a bounce-back season offensively and his always-impressive defense, it’s no surprise to see the perennial Gold Glover on the list.

Shaw surprisingly ranks fourth among NL third basemen with 245,102 votes. The rookie has shown impressive defensive capability since being recalled from Triple-A Iowa last month after an initial demotion, and he now has found himself at the plate in the big leagues.