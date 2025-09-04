MLB insider drops Cubs offseason info, including Kyle Tucker’s future

The MLB offseason may still be two months away, but there is already plenty of intrigue.

ESPN insider Jeff Passan dropped a column Thursday with a bunch of interesting nuggets looking ahead to the offseason’s free agency period, which will begin just after the World Series ends.

Included in Passan’s column is the future of Kyle Tucker, as well as his early predictions for players with opt-outs and the top free agents — many of whom have Cubs ties.

Let’s start with Tucker.

Passan was on the Cubs Weekly Podcast last week and told host Lance Brozdowski he believes the Cubs are still the most likely destination for Tucker beyond 2025. Passan also said the price range is about $400 million due to Tucker’s midseason slump, though he also admitted the salary could bump into the $450 range if the Cubs star finishes strong.

Passan stayed consistent with the price tag in this article a week later. He also references two teams beyond the Cubs who should be in the bidding war for Tucker this winter: the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants.

Another top free agent mentioned in the ESPN column is also named “Kyle” and also carries strong ties to the Cubs.

Passan projects former Cub Kyle Schwarber to get a nice payday in free agency, even though he’ll be a 33-year-old DH. Passan links the Phillies, Rangers, Padres, Braves, Astros, Tigers and Reds among the top teams expected to be bidding for Schwarber’s services.

The whole column is well worth a read, with good information on another top free agent Alex Bregman — whom the Cubs pursued aggressively this past offseason — as well as players like Pete Alonso who are projected to opt out of their current deals.

The other notable Cubs bits from the ESPN article include:

–Passan projects the Cubs will pick up Shota Imanaga‘s three-year, $57 million option

—Colin Rea‘s $6 million option falls under the “borderline” category

—Andrew Kittredge‘s $9 million option is “unlikely to be picked up”

—Drew Pomeranz, Brad Keller and Taylor Rogers are among the top relief arms expected to be available this winter

Check out the full article at ESPN.com. It’s packed with insight into how the top storylines might play out around the league this offseason.