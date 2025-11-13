CHICAGO — Regardless of how the 2026 Cubs look or perform, nostalgia will surround the organization throughout next year.

How can it not when it’s the 10-year anniversary of the World Series team that broke a 108-year title drought?

“It’s an incredible thing to celebrate,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told Bruce Levine in an interview with Marquee Sports Network at the GM Meetings at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas. “I was texting Dexter Fowler because he lives here in Las Vegas, and my memories are so amazing from that time.”

But Hoyer, who was the general manager in 2016, wants to replicate that feeling.

Sure, nothing will ever cap a championship that generations upon generations of Cubs fans waited so long for. But winning is still sweet and another Commissioner’s Trophy is still the target.

Hoyer and the Cubs had a sampling of the nectar of victory in 2025, winning a playoff series for the first time since 2017 and reinvigorating the fanbase with the best the sport has to offer – October baseball.

“It just makes you want more,” Hoyer said.

“We expect to have an active offseason, we expect to fill those holes, and we expect to field a really good team.”



The Cubs’ path to returning to the pinnacle of the sport won’t be completed at this week’s GM Meetings. No, it’s more of a time where the groundwork for the rest of the winter is laid out and front offices across the league pick each other’s brains to gauge what they’re thinking.

But the hope is that by the time the Cubs are celebrating the 2016 team throughout next season, the framework for a team that can make an October run is visible. After all, nothing can top that feeling, as Hoyer knows.

“I think what the ’16 team did is — and should be — the gold standard,” the Cubs’ president said. “That team did something incredible. We should celebrate them all year. But that celebration, in my mind, I can have that celebration over here. I’m glad I was a part of that.

“But the goal is to have another parade. And I think that talking about ’16 and thinking about ’16 kind of only makes you hungrier.”

