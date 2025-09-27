Cubs clinch top NL wild-card seed, will host Padres at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — Get ready to see some playoff baseball at Wrigley Field, Cubs fans.

The Cubs officially will host the NL Wild Card Series next week, as they clinched the top wild-card seed Saturday with a 7-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

That means the San Diego Padres will head to Chicago’s North Side for a best-of-three series that begins Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

That’s a big advantage for the Cubs. They are one of the better road squads in baseball (42-39), but they still are a stronger team at home (49-31).

The Padres, meanwhile, are significantly better at home (50-29) than they are on the road (38-43).

Immediately after clinching a postseason spot, the Cubs turned their attention toward their next goal: Hosting playoff games at Wrigley Field. That was the message Cubs manager Craig Counsell sent his team, and after a five-game losing streak, the Cubs righted the ship and locked up home-field advantage.

“I think playing here for visiting teams is tough for a number of reasons,” Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong said. “It’s super fun for us. Being able to give these fans October baseball, that’s going to be real special. It’s going to be special for me, experiencing it for the first time, and then Ian [Happ], being able to be back and doing it again.

“I just think that’s hugely important. We know how to play ball here. We love embracing everything that comes with this place.”

The Cubs have talked all season about the energy Wrigley Field brings the team and how much support they feel from the fans.

This will be the first time the Cubs host a playoff series with fans in attendance since 2018, when they played the Colorado Rockies in the NL Wild Card Game (back when it was only one game, not a series). The Cubs hosted the Miami Marlins during a wild-card series in 2020, but fans only were in attendance on the rooftops outside the stadium.

Fans became accustomed to postseason games at the corner of Clark and Addison after the Cubs made it to three consecutive NL Championship Series from 2015 to 2017.

If the Cubs advance beyond the wild-card round, they would head to Milwaukee to face the top-seeded Brewers in the best-of-five NLDS.