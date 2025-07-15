Baseball is officially at the halfway point of the 2025 season, and the Cubs have to feel great with where they stand.

After Sunday’s win over the New York Yankees, the Cubs have a one-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. The Cubs have the second-best record in the National League behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (58-39), who are a half-game ahead of the Cubs (57-39).

The Cubs have shown that they can provide offensive firepower. They’ve scored the second-most runs in baseball, hit the third-most home runs and have stolen the third-most bases.

With all the impressive numbers through the first half of the season offensively, one question remains is whether the Cubs are the best team in the National League.

Before the Home Run Derby on Monday, the MLB on Fox crew discussed whether or not the Cubs are the best team in the National League. Former New York Yankees shortstop and Hall of Famer Derek Jeter weighed in on his perspective of the Cubs.

Are the Cubs the best team in the National League?@derekjeter tells us if that is the case pic.twitter.com/R5Xqf2bGIu — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 14, 2025

“They score runs, they steal bases, they don’t strike out. They put the ball in play, which is a great recipe for success when you get to the postseason,” Jeter said. “Everyone answers the Cubs are contenders, but you’re going to have to go through the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“If you’re the Chicago Cubs, over the next couple of weeks before the MLB trade deadline, you got to sit and say, ‘are we good enough to beat the Dodgers in the playoffs?’ If you’re not, you got to go out and get something. Even if you think you are, you got to go out and get something. The Chicago Cubs are a fun team to watch, and they’re a tough team to deal with.”

No doubt that the Dodgers remain in the conversation for the top team in the NL. As the MLB trade deadline approaches in over two weeks, we’ll find out which moves the Cubs will make to improve their roster for a postseason push.