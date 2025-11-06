CHICAGO — Colin Rea is returning to the Chicago Cubs.

And his stay might go beyond 2026.

The club and the right-hander have agreed to terms on a restructured contract that will pay him $6.5 million in 2026 and includes a club option for 2027 that could extend the deal to a $13 million pact if it’s picked up. The news was first reported by Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors. The team announced the deal on Thursday morning.

The #Cubs today have agreed to terms with RHP Colin Rea on a one-year contract with a club option for 2027. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 6, 2025

Rea was a terrific addition for the Cubs in 2025. He posted a 3.95 ERA in 159.1 innings, the second-highest total on the team this year. That was well above what the Cubs would have hoped for when they signed him last winter.

“Man, he’s just been the glue,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said in the playoffs. “He’s been a lot of glue for us, really is the best way to describe it. And he’s glue in the clubhouse in terms of how he how he treats everybody around the building. His performances have been just that, and he’s stepped up late in the season at some really important times.

“He’s got seemingly stronger as the season has went on. His contribution has been significant, and we made a good decision there, and I’m glad Colin agreed to join us.”

He was a key contributor in October, too, posting a 1.17 ERA in 7.2 innings across three games. Those performances came on the heels of a September in which Rea posted a 2.63 ERA in 27.1 innings across five games.

The team brought him on to provide depth in their rotation but started the year in the bullpen. Injuries quickly meant he was thrust into a starter role in April and, along with Matthew Boyd, was a steady presence for the Cubs in the starting pitching department.

The Cubs had a $6 million option for 2026 but reworked the deal. This new pact gives Rea some more money and provides the Cubs with another year of team control if the 35-year-old performs like he did this past season. He’ll figure to enter 2026 in a similar role to this past season, in the rotation mix but with the ability to move into the bullpen if needed.

The Cubs starting rotation has plenty of question marks as the offseason kicks off in earnest.

Jameson Taillon, Boyd, Cade Horton and Javier Assad are four arms who will likely be in the mix with Rea. Their most consistent starter over the past two seasons, Shota Imanaga, hit free agency after the team declined his unique, three-year option and he in turn rejected his one-year player option that was activated. The Cubs have until Thursday afternoon to extend a one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer to Imanaga.

[MORE: Why Cubs, Shota Imanaga declined contract option; what comes next]

Rea provides security and flexibility in the rotation while the Cubs proceed in the offseason and find a way to address their starting group.