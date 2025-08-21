Cubs slugger Kyle Tucker had hairline fracture in right hand in June

Kyle Tucker has insisted he’s healthy, even while in arguably the worst slump of his MLB career – one that’s led him to sit out three consecutive games as he looks to recapture his form.

It turns out the Chicago Cubs slugger had been dealing with a hairline fracture in his right hand, ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported Wednesday night, citing sources, and manager Craig Counsell later confirmed.

Kyle Tucker is sitting out his third game as he works his way out of a slump. We now have a diagnosis, per a source, for his finger/hand injury suffered back in June. Story here: https://t.co/NVkJxALIPe — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 21, 2025

Tucker suffered the injury while sliding into second base during a June 1 game against the Cincinnati Reds. He was diagnosed with a jammed right finger and avoided an IL stint.

Rogers reported that X-rays on the finger were negative, “but further imaging showed a slight fracture on the top of his hand, near where the pinky and right finger meet, according to sources familiar with the injury.”

Counsell confirmed those facts during his postgame press conference Wednesday night.

"We did some more imaging, and it showed a small fracture that was healing."



Craig Counsell comments on Kyle Tucker's injury. pic.twitter.com/ZfllxS0yFf — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 21, 2025

“He injured his hand in a slide. Initial X-rays were negative,” Counsell said after the Cubs’ 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. “Sat out a day — I think we had an off day — sat out a day, pinch hit, and the next day, he was kind of sore but good to go. He was sore for a little while with [that] but was able to play. We did some more imaging, and it showed a small fracture that was healing. And no, that’s it.

“Is it possible that … playing through it changed some things? Yeah, absolutely. I think it’s probably likely that at some point that happened. But he wanted to play.”

Counsell added that Tucker’s hand “absolutely” has healed and “hasn’t been an issue.”

Tucker continued to play through the injury, though, and since July 1, he has slashed just .189/.325/.235 (.560 OPS) with a 72 weighted runs created plus (wRC+) — 28 percentage points below league average — three doubles and one home run. He had a .931 OPS, 157 wRC+, 17 homers and 22 extra-base hits through June 30.

“I know it did bother him for a while,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said on Aug. 5. “I don’t know whether it still bothers him, whether it created some bad habits along the way — compensating or things like that. But there’s no question that when you look at his numbers, it’s had an impact on him for sure.

“That’s the nature. Sometimes with these small injuries, they can do that.”

After Monday’s 7-0 loss to the Brewers, Counsell announced that Tucker would have some time off as he works through his struggles. He didn’t feature in either of Tuesday’s games in the doubleheader against the Brewers, and he didn’t play Wednesday either.