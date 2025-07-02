Jed Hoyer outlines Cubs’ plans to bolster roster ahead of MLB trade deadline

CHICAGO — The Cubs are looking to add frontline talent and depth at the MLB trade deadline. Jed Hoyer has been clear about that for some time.

The team’s president of baseball operations has also said those deals aren’t happening just yet, even with the calendar formally turned to July. The trade market is still settling.

Hoyer and his front office have been active speaking with other teams, trying to be ready to make deals when the time comes.

“we’ve had a lot of conversations with teams,” Hoyer said in a 25-minute meeting with reporters on-site in Chicago. “We’ll continue to have a lot of conversations, but these things ramp up.”

Hoyer said there’s typically a lull around the MLB draft on July 13-14, and then things get going again but activity trends toward the end of the month.

I think so many things happen over the next 25 or so games until the deadline,” Hoyer said. “The idea that a handful of teams that know exactly where they are, but a lot of teams are in the middle.

“…A lot of things are going to change. There are probably some teams that will sell that don’t expect to and vice versa. So, I don’t think the market is really defined yet.”

That’s the process. What’s the need? Starting rotation depth. That’s clear to all. Hoyer also mentioned roster depth overall, with an eye on the bench and the bullpen. And maybe some right-handed hitting. The batting order and the defense provided by it is, obviously, pretty darn good overall.

“You’re gonna have injuries in the second half, and you have to be able to address those. We’re also looking to kind of raise our replacement level and raise our talent level. And that’s really the challenge, I think acquiring guys that provide depth. I know we can do that.

“…If we find guys I think are better than our current alternatives, and that’s how you actually get better as a team. You know that that’s a little bit more difficult.”

The Cubs willingness to buy doesn’t come with many caveats.

Hoyer said he’s “financially comfortable that we’ll be able to address the needs we need to address at a deadline. That’s not something I’ve really questioned or thought about at all.”

Hoyer said the Cubs would consider rentals. They would consider acquiring a player with several years left on their contract or under club control, which is an obvious preference.

Finding the right pieces to provide the push required for a team with World Series aspirations will be the challenge. It’s not just about wanting a player. It’s also about delivering the prospects the trade partner wants. That could happen in a competitive seller’s market, depending on how things shake out.

“I think that you have to be creative with the deadline,” Hoyer said. “Certainly, there are years where it lines up relatively simply with a clear seller and that seller happens to like your prospects. But there are plenty of years where you have to get creative and find a three-way deal, or, you know, find a more creative solution to it. And this year may be a year for those creative solutions if there’s a kind of a dearth of clear sellers.”