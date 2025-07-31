The Chicago Cubs acquired right-handed pitcher Michael Soroka from the Washington Nationals on Wednesday evening.

Soroka is 3-8 with a 4.87 ERA in 16 starts this season, but his expected ERA of 3.32 suggests improvement could be on the horizon.

We won’t know who ‘won’ the trade until play unfolds, but that doesn’t hold judgment to grade the trade itself.

The Athletic

Cubs: B-

Nationals: B+



“Soroka adds some depth, provides versatility and offers the potential for upside to the Cubs, who are expected to remain in the market for a front-line starter into (Thursday) … He could help the Cubs as the team contends with the Brewers in the National League Central. But his presence is unlikely to swing the division.”

ESPN

Cubs: C

Nationals: B

“The Cubs might still look for another starter, in which case Soroka is a nice depth piece for the pen. Working in relief for the White Sox last year, his middling fastball played up and he fanned 60 batters in just 36 innings, so he could be a more viable weapon in relief.”

FanSided

Cubs: C+

Nationals: B+

“The Cubs’ decision to go out and get Michael Soroka in exchange for two of Chicago’s Top 15 prospects might be controversial. On the one hand, the Cubs have a history of nailing under-the-radar pitching additions. Soroka’s ERA above 4.00 each of the last two seasons will raise some eyebrows, but the advanced stats are kinder to him. On the other hand, Soroka is a pretty uninspiring addition for a team with aspirations as lofty as the Cubs. Parting ways with two young prospects for a rental is always a risk.”

The MLB trade deadline is at 5 p.m. CT on Thursday, and with the Cubs sitting only a game back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, many believe they will be active at the deadline.