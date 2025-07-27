LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Montez Sweat regularly watches film of other top NFL pass rushers, looking for tips, tricks and clues to their success. He doesn’t put everything into practice, yet he scours for something applicable to his pass-rush style or role in a given situation.

The Chicago Bears edge rusher did so last year while trying to beat double teams that regularly came his way without a real threat off the opposite edge.

Sweat studied T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett and how they worked in situations where the offensive game plan schemes against them. It’s a worthwhile exercise that Sweat routinely does while trying to enhance his game.

That’s why it was no shock that Sweat studied Cam Jordan heading into this training camp. Sweat will work in new Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s scheme, in which Jordan thrived for 10 seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

“Cam Jordan has always kind of been one of those premier pass rushers in the league,” Sweat said during a Saturday press conference. “It’s kind of hard not to watch him when you play my position. I have gone back and looked at some of the film of how he’s excelled in this defense under Dennis Allen.”

Jordan seems headed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with 121.5 sacks, eight Pro Bowls and one All-Pro selection to his credit. Studying him seems smart for any defensive end, especially one who will operate at the same position in the same system.

They don’t have identical builds — Sweat is 6-foot-6 and 262 pounds; Jordan is 6-4, 287 — but they’re both big guys who can generate push against the run and pass.

“It’s just all about creating those one-on-ones,” Sweat said, “and doing what I need to do when it’s called to be done.”

Sweat felt called to join the Bears’ offseason program, something he often skips.

“I feel like it was important for a new scheme, especially with a complex scheme like this just to come in, learn the defense,” Sweat said. “Try to learn it once or twice and again as the season goes along.”

Sweat met with head coach Ben Johnson during that time and expressed his experience in Chicago, as well as what he wants to improve.

“I think that speaks volumes for his character,” Johnson said. “He was very disappointed with how the season went last year, as a lot of the guys in the locker room were both individually and as a team, and felt such a way, so compelled, that he was here throughout the springtime, which is not something that he’s done in the past. He’s committed to this team. He’s committed to getting better. And so I’ve been very pleased with what I’ve seen from him so far.”

Sweat was committed to a greater leadership role in 2025 and put serious effort into it. That will continue even with veteran Grady Jarrett now occupying the same meeting room. Sweat wants to increase his production this year and is supremely motivated to do so with an upgraded defensive front.

“When he turns that thing on, he is hard in the pass-rush game,” Johnson said. ”It’s hard to block him. You have to account for him. You move him around, right side, left side, makes it even more difficult because you’re looking to help your tackles out with some chips and some nudges, and if you don’t know where he’s going to be, then that makes it that much harder.”