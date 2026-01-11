The Chicago Bears — like many of their fans — were glued to their TVs on Sunday afternoon to watch the San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles NFC wild-card game.

The Bears, who advanced in the NFL playoffs Saturday night with an unbelievable 31-27 home win over the Green Bay Packers, wanted to know their divisional-round opponent, which the 49ers-Eagles outcome would decide.

The No. 6-seeded 49ers upset the No. 3 Eagles 23-19 in Philadelphia, so they next will play the No. 1 Seattle Seahawks to complete an NFC West trilogy. That means the No. 5 Los Angeles Rams – who held off the No. 4 Carolina Panthers 34-31 on Saturday – will come to Chicago to challenge the No. 2 Bears for a spot in the NFC Championship Game.

The Bears and Rams will play their divisional-round contest on Sunday, Jan. 18, at Soldier Field, though the exact kickoff time and broadcast channel won’t be announced until after Monday night’s wild-card round contest between Houston and Pittsburgh.

Divisional Round ready 😤 pic.twitter.com/mkPDXiSi7f — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 12, 2026

The Bears didn’t play the Rams this season, but they did beat them 24-18 last season at Soldier Field. Of course, 2024 results mean nothing in the 2025 playoffs, especially with LA’s high-powered offense, led by Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Kyren Williams.

Had the Eagles beat the 49ers, they would have been the Bears’ divisional-round opponent. It would have been a rematch of the Black Friday game in Philly, which Chicago won 24-15 behind running backs Kyle Monangai (130 yards on 22 carries, one TD) and D’Andre Swift (125 yards on 18 carries, one TD) and a defense that limited the defending Super Bowl champions to just 14 first downs and 51 total plays.

There will be a new Super Bowl champion this season, however, and the Bears still have a chance at that crown.