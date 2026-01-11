NFL playoff schedule: Bears to host Eagles or Rams in divisional round

The Chicago Bears — like many of their fans — will be glued to their TVs at 3:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.

That’s when the San Francisco 49ers will visit the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild-card game and decide whom the Bears will play in the divisional playoff round.

Chicago advanced in the NFL playoffs Saturday night with a 31-27 win over the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.

Should the No. 6-seeded 49ers upset the No. 3 Eagles, they will play the No. 1 Seattle Seahawks in the next round. That means the No. 5 Los Angeles Rams – who held off the No. 4 Carolina Panthers 34-31 on Saturday – will come to Chicago to challenge the No. 2 Bears.

Should the Eagles take care of business at home, though, they will fly to Soldier Field with their eyes set on revenge.

The Bears took care of the Eagles on Black Friday, winning 24-15 in Philadelphia behind running backs Kyle Monangai (130 yards on 22 carries, one TD) and D’Andre Swift (125 yards on 18 carries, one TD) and a defense that limited the defending Super Bowl champions to just 14 first downs and 51 total plays.

The Bears didn’t play the Rams this season, but they did beat them 24-18 last season at Soldier Field. Of course, 2024 results mean nothing in the 2025 playoffs, especially with the Rams’ high-powered offense, led by Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Kyren Williams.

Game date and time for the Bears’ NFC divisional-round game is expected to be announced Sunday night, just hours after their opponent will be set.