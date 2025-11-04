Bears acquire Joe Tryon-Shoyinka from Cleveland Browns at NFL trade deadline

The Bears have bolstered their defensive line depth at the NFL trade deadline, per an NFL source, acquiring defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka from the Cleveland Browns.

That was required after starter Dayo Odeyingbo was lost for the season on Sunday with a torn Achilles’ tendon. According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, the Bears traded a 2026 sixth-round pick for Tryon-Shoyinka and a seventh-round pick.

Another trade: Browns are sending DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and a seventh-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a sixth-round pick, per sources.



Chicago lost DE Dayo Odeyingbo to a season-ending Achilles injury on Sunday, and now trade for a potential replacement two days… pic.twitter.com/t8qlmAhGTD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2025

The Bears activated defensive end Austin Booker from injured reserve for the Bengals game, and he produced a strip sack that was recovered by Gervon Dexter Sr. There’s internal confidence that the Booker can step into a large role as a situational pass rusher and continue creating havoc off the edge. Booker is in his second NFL season after the Bears selected him in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2024 draft.

Tryon-Shoyinka can help as a run defender and someone who can create pressure off the edge.

The Washington product was drafted in the first round the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 32 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. He never lived up to his lofty draft status, with 15 sacks over his four seasons with the team. He signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2025, and had nine tackles and one quarterback hit through eight games.

He has barely played with the Browns, with just 31 defensive snaps all season. He has been a decent pass rusher in the past, showing power as a rusher at points in his career.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka finished with two sacks last season. Here is the defensive end sacking Brock Purdy in the Buccaneers' Week 10 matchup against the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/LT2hegzUzU — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) November 4, 2025

At 6-foot-5 and 259 pounds, he has received decent run defense grades in his career. The initial thought is that Booker will be the primary defensive end and Tryon-Shoyinka will help in run situations and on a rotational basis.

Head coach Ben Johnson praised Dominique Robinson recently, so it’s possible he returns soon from an ankle injury and can provide help off the edge.