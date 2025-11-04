NFL trade grades: How Ryan Poles, Bears did on deadline decisions

The Bears traded for a defensive end. General manager Ryan Poles almost had to after Dayo Odeyingbo tore his Achilles’ tendon in Sunday’s victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

They didn’t acquire Dre’Mont Jones from Tennessee. They didn’t acquire Quinnen Williams from New York.

They added Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, a name you probably haven’t heard before. He’s a former first-round pick who hasn’t done much in his NFL career despite being a Day 1 pick.

It’s fair to call him a bust at this point, despite 15 sacks over four-plus seasons. The most damning point is his snap count with the Browns this season, with just 31 defensive snaps to his credit.

That is a super low sum, which speaks to the Browns’ willingness to get rid of him and the low price point required to make the trade.

It also speaks to the Bears’ salary-cap situation and their trust in Austin Booker. The second-year pro had a strip sack in Sunday’s game against the Bengals and was a decent run defender. The second part will be key to how much he plays. After talking to him twice in the past few weeks, Booker is confident he can be an every-down player.

Losing Odeyingbo, despite his lack of production, is a big deal. This trade won’t make up for that, though Tryon-Shoyinka has some pedigree without much production.

That offers hope for the future, but in terms of the 2025 Bears, this suggests confidence in the players they have, an acute eye on the team’s salary-cap situation, and a belief in Booker.

The fact that the Bears didn’t go big and sacrifice major assets also suggests a belief that they have the right pieces in place. Another sneaky-quit fact: The Bears have invested heavily in the defensive line, with big deals for Montez Sweat, Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett. They couldn’t assume another contract at this point.

That’s why Tryon-Shoyinka makes sense and also isn’t a splashy deal coming from an NFL trade deadline day that was full of them.

The Bears still have issues with their pass rush. They had it before the Odeyingbo injury and after it. They weren’t in position to make a splash with a big name, considering their cap space and the talent they have available.

It’s fair to expect Tryon-Shoyinka to be a rotational piece, especially if defensive end Dominique Robinson returns soon, and the Bears will provide him with an opportunity to take more reps and live up to his lofty draft status.

Booker should be the main option opposite Sweat and will have a chance to prove himself worthy of being the main guy moving forward.

