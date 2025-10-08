CHICAGO — The Cubs are on the brink of elimination.

While much has been made of their pitching staff, if the team is going to turn this NLDS around, the offense must step up.

This will be the sixth game of the postseason, and the Cubs have yet to score more than three runs in any of them.

In fact, the Cubs just made MLB history on Monday when they went 13 straight postseason games scoring three or fewer runs:

Obviously, this 2025 lineup has nothing to do with the 2017 Cubs, the 2018 team, or even the 2020 Cubs. In fact, Ian Happ is the only player still in the lineup who also played in those postseason games.

But it is a troublesome sign — and it’s actually a little surprising the Cubs have already won a playoff series without much of a contribution from the offense.

Three runs per game won’t get the job done most of the time — even in the postseason, when the best pitchers from each team are on the mound more often.

To be clear, the Cubs are capable of much more on offense, and it’s a very real possibility they turn things around.

Only four teams in MLB scored more runs than the Cubs during the 2025 regular season (including the Milwaukee Brewers).

But obviously, the clock is ticking on the Cubs’ season, and their backs are against the wall. If they don’t pull off a win in Wednesday’s Game 3, they won’t get another opportunity to get their offense clicking.

If the Cubs are going to get back on track, they’re going to have to do it with this lineup, which manager Craig Counsell announced during his pregame session Wednesday:

Cubs lineup

Michael Busch – 1B Nico Hoerner – 2B Kyle Tucker – DH Seiya Suzuki – RF Ian Happ – LF Carson Kelly – C Pete Crow-Armstrong – CF Dansby Swanson – SS Matt Shaw – 3B

Analysis

Nothing to see here in terms of changes.

Manager Craig Counsell is still rolling with his guys and there are no major shakeups.

Fans have been clamoring for changes to the lineup or the personnel, but it’s hard to make that case. The Cubs players in the lineup have all had strong track records and the team believes in their potential.

Crow-Armstrong and Shaw have not contributed much in the postseason, but they are both strong defenders at their respective positions and the Cubs will need to keep the Brewers off the board, too.

Simply put: The players in the lineup need to find a way to produce more if the Cubs are going to get out of this offensive funk and give starting pitcher Jameson Taillon some cushion.

“We’re just trying to get guys in the best position tomorrow to have success,” Counsell said during Tuesday’s workout at Wrigley Field. “And that’s really mostly on an individual basis — it is just trying to get people in the spot to have good at-bats, and that means get on base in whatever way, to be confident.

“Those are the things you’re after. Obviously, you dig into the opposing pitcher and the scouting report on that and try to come up with a plan to have success there. But most importantly, get our guys in the best position to have success tomorrow.”

The Brewers are sending Chicagoland native Quinn Priester to the mound, which could spell good news for the North Siders.

Cubs batters hit .293/.414/.483 (.897 OPS) off Priester in three games this season and he posted a 6.28 ERA in 14.1 innings.

Will they be able to get to him again? And when he comes out of the game, will the Cubs be able to score against a Brewers bullpen that has been dominant so far in this series?

Brewers lineup

Analysis

Taillon is once again tasked with saving the Cubs’ season. He went 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in three starts against Milwaukee this year.

After the off-day on Tuesday, both managers will be aggressive in utilizing the bullpen.

Most of the Cubs’ top relievers have not pitched since the wild-card series last Thursday, so they are well-rested after a few days off.