CHICAGO — The Cubs have at least one more game remaining at Wrigley Field this season.

The hometown fans have made a big difference in the playoffs, helping the Cubs win three games at The Friendly Confines in the same postseason for only the second time. (And again in 2016).

“It’s a great feeling,” Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner said after the Game 3 win on Wednesday. “Coming back home was super uplifting for everybody. Our fans have been incredible all year. But especially in a playoff atmosphere, it’s a really, really special thing to share here at Wrigley Field.

“It’s hard to measure how much of a difference that makes, but we definitely feel it. Looking forward to seeing everybody again [Thursday] night.”

The Cubs will need all the advantages they can get Thursday night as they stare down elimination once again.

And this time they’ll have to go up against Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta, a player who will undoubtedly get some NL Cy Young votes this fall.

Peralta pitched well in Game 1 of the series, striking out nine Cubs and allowing only two runs in 5.2 innings as the Brewers blitzed the Cubs for a 9-3 victory.

However, that game came at American Family Field in Milwaukee. On the road, Peralta is a completely different pitcher.

At home, the 29-year-old right-hander has a 1.77 ERA and 1.00 WHIP. But in 16 road starts, his ERA jumps two full runs — to 3.71 with a still-strong 1.15 WHIP.

Here’s how the Cubs will line up against Peralta:

Cubs lineup

Michael Busch – 1B Nico Hoerner – 2B Kyle Tucker – DH Seiya Suzuki – RF Ian Happ – LF Carson Kelly – C Pete Crow-Armstrong – CF Dansby Swanson – SS Matt Shaw – 3B

Analysis

No surprises here. The Cubs have kept the lineup consistent all postseason against right-handed starting pitchers. The only difference came from the NL Wild Card Series to the NLDS — when Happ was bumped from third to fifth and both Tucker and Suzuki moved up a spot.

But the batting order won’t be the determining factor on whether the Cubs can live to play another day.

The story remains the same: Will the Cubs get hits with runners in scoring position?

They have somehow won three playoff games this fall despite collecting only three total hits with runners in scoring position. They’re 3-for-26 with runners in such situations — a .115 average.

One of those hits was Crow-Armstrong’s two-out, two-run single in the first inning of Game 3 Wednesday night. It was a hit that proved to be a major difference in the game, as the Brewers continued to put the pressure on the Cubs pitching staff later in the game.

The Cubs also need to find a way to score later in games. They have scored seven runs combined in the first inning of the last two games against Milwaukee — but haven’t scored at all in the other 15 innings.

Brewers lineup

Christian Yelich – DH Jackson Chourio – LF William Contreras – C Brice Turang – 2B Andrew Vaughn – 1B Caleb Durbin – 3B Sal Frelick – RF Blake Perkins – CF Joey Ortiz – SS

Analysis

As with Peralta, Cubs starter Matthew Boyd is significantly better at home than on the road.

The Chicago southpaw posted a 12-1 record and 2.51 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in 15 starts at Wrigley Field during the regular season and also helped lead the Cubs to a win in Game 1 of the wild-card series last week.

On the road, Boyd was 2-7 with a 3.90 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 16 outings. He lasted only two-thirds of an inning in Game 1 against the Brewers, though an error helped lead to four unearned runs in that inning.

Will Boyd fare better in his home environment and help pitch the Cubs into a winner-take-all Game 5 situation?