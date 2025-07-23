Pete Crow-Armstrong has become one of the most popular players in MLB and he’s putting that newfound star power to good use.

The Cubs center fielder caught wind of a young Cubs fan living in Wrigleyville who wanted hair just like his — blonde with blue stars etched into it.

The young fan’s parents told him if he wanted the “PCA haircut,” he needed to pay for it himself. So he started a lemonade stand in the neighborhood near the historic ballpark to raise the funds.

It was Kourtney Turner, wife of Cubs veteran Justin Turner, who originally saw the lemonade stand and found out the reason the kids were trying to raise money. Kourtney encouraged her husband to visit and Turner then convinced his teammate to make a trip.

Crow-Armstrong and his girlfriend, Hailey Lavelle, stopped by the lemonade stand and visited with the fans for a few moments. They asked how much the kids needed to reach their goal and made sure to pay the remaining balance.

Taylor McGregor had the full story on the Marquee Sports Network broadcast during Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Check out the heartwarming video:

In Wrigleyville this weekend there were kids holding a lemonade stand to raise $ so one of them could get their hair cut like PCA (bleached with blue stars). #Cubs PCA heard about it and showed up to meet the kids & give them enough $ to get the haircut 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Q6xR4lDYEI — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) July 23, 2025

PCA stopped at a lemonade stand in Wrigleyville and helped kids raise money to get their hair cut like him 👏



(h/t @Taylor_McGregor) pic.twitter.com/CinSpit3wF — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 23, 2025

And it worked, as Madden was able to secure his PCA haircut:

And now I’m able to report that Madden was able to use the funds to get his dream hairdo 🥹 https://t.co/9OKmAhkUw6 pic.twitter.com/SFtE44e7Hw — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) July 23, 2025

Crow-Armstrong missed Monday’s game with a minor knee bruise suffered on an awkward slide during Sunday’s loss to the Boston Red Sox. But Crow-Armstrong returned to the lineup Tuesday night.

PCA is back in today's starting lineup! — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 22, 2025

Crow-Armstrong just started the All-Star Game for the NL team last week amid a breakout season. The 23-year-old has posted an .861 OPS with 26 homers, 28 stolen bases and a league-leading 5.7 WAR this season.

He was named the midseason NL MVP by fans recently.