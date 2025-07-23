Pete Crow-Armstrong surprises kids who run Wrigleyville lemonade stand
Pete Crow-Armstrong has become one of the most popular players in MLB and he’s putting that newfound star power to good use.
The Cubs center fielder caught wind of a young Cubs fan living in Wrigleyville who wanted hair just like his — blonde with blue stars etched into it.
The young fan’s parents told him if he wanted the “PCA haircut,” he needed to pay for it himself. So he started a lemonade stand in the neighborhood near the historic ballpark to raise the funds.
It was Kourtney Turner, wife of Cubs veteran Justin Turner, who originally saw the lemonade stand and found out the reason the kids were trying to raise money. Kourtney encouraged her husband to visit and Turner then convinced his teammate to make a trip.
Crow-Armstrong and his girlfriend, Hailey Lavelle, stopped by the lemonade stand and visited with the fans for a few moments. They asked how much the kids needed to reach their goal and made sure to pay the remaining balance.
Taylor McGregor had the full story on the Marquee Sports Network broadcast during Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Check out the heartwarming video:
And it worked, as Madden was able to secure his PCA haircut:
Crow-Armstrong missed Monday’s game with a minor knee bruise suffered on an awkward slide during Sunday’s loss to the Boston Red Sox. But Crow-Armstrong returned to the lineup Tuesday night.
Crow-Armstrong just started the All-Star Game for the NL team last week amid a breakout season. The 23-year-old has posted an .861 OPS with 26 homers, 28 stolen bases and a league-leading 5.7 WAR this season.
He was named the midseason NL MVP by fans recently.