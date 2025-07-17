Pete Crow-Armstrong’s scorching first half is earning him major recognition among baseball fans.

MLB on FOX announced the fan-voted results of their midseason awards Thursday, with the Cubs’ All-Star center fielder earning the first-half National League MVP nod. New York Yankees star and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge was the fans’ choice in his respective league.

Crow-Armstrong beat out a few heavy-hitters in the poll, including reigning NL MVP Shohei Ohtani and fellow All-Star teammate Kyle Tucker.

MLB on FOX fans voted Pete Crow-Armstrong as the 2025 midseason NL MVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/85eJ7c4UCO — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 17, 2025

The fans have good reason for their choice: Crow-Armstrong currently leads the NL in fWAR (4.9), putting up a first-half slash line of .265/.302/.544 (.846 OPS). In recording 25 home runs, 27 stolen bases and 71 RBI through 95 games, Crow-Armstrong became the first player in MLB history to reach those three marks simultaneously before the All-Star break.

When he’s not at the plate, the 23-year-old’s stellar defense has also largely contributed to his statistical value. Crow-Armstrong leads all outfielders with 16 outs above average as well as an MLB-leading 14 runs prevented. All the while, he’s making near-impossible grabs look easy.

PETE.

COVERS.

ALL.



The crowd was chanting 'PCA' after this catch 😮 pic.twitter.com/xIAqAUcbXR — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 18, 2025

At this point in the season, Crow-Armstrong’s rival for the real MVP award is Ohtani. As is commonplace for the Dodgers’ designated hitter, Ohtani is putting up unreal numbers at the plate this year: He leads the NL in home runs (32), runs scored (91), OPS (.987) and slugging percentage (.605).

But per season-end projections, Crow-Armstrong is positioning himself for a monster, MVP-deserving campaign. He’s on pace for 42 home runs, 46 stolen bases and 120 RBI — that makes him the only player in all of MLB on pace for a coveted 40-40 season.

Ohtani is tapped to lead the NL in home runs with 53, and with his recent return to the mound, the Japanese star will be adding to his value if he continues to log more innings.

For now, Fangraphs’ projections peg Crow-Armstrong as being on pace to hold his fWAR lead in the NL (8.3), with Ohtani at 7.2.

So, yes — if he keeps doing what he does best, this poll is just the prelude for Crow-Armstrong. He’s making a strong case for himself to win over the votes of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America by the season’s end.