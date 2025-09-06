CHICAGO — Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong exited Saturday’s game against the Washington Nationals with a right knee contusion after fouling a ball off his knee. Recent call-up Kevin Alcántara replaced him for the top of the seventh.

Crow-Armstrong fought off Nationals reliever PJ Poulin’s sinker that ran way inside, making the count 1-2. The 23-year-old then asked for time to shake off the pain while manager Craig Counsell and a member of the Cubs’ training staff spoke to him.

After a few minutes, Crow-Armstrong dug back in and took a six-pitch walk. The inning ended on a grounder that Nico Hoerner hit to short. Crow-Armstrong slid headfirst into second base, even though Washington shortstop CJ Abrams made the play to first.

While it’s still unknown whether Crow-Armstrong will have to miss time, it’s yet another blow to a Cubs outfield that is already missing Kyle Tucker — the latter of whom has missed three games while dealing with calf tightness that came about in Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

Crow-Armstrong had been having a solid game thus far, collecting a double and a run scored along with the walk. He is slashing .254/.293/.496 (.789 OPS) on the season with 28 home runs, 32 stolen bases and 85 RBI.

