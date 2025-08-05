Rome Odunze, Gervon Dexter among Bears ready to take big leap in 2025

We’re moving into the deeper portions of Bears training camp, with 10 full practices and even more walk-throughs already complete. We’ve seen players step up and into larger roles than in previous seasons with some impressive performances coming from returning players who have clearly developed over the offseason. Rome Odunze, for one, is off to a solid start.

While the high NFL draft picks and big free agent signings will make most headlines, a the Bears need better out of returning players on the ascent.

These early practices have given us a glimpse of guys who might’ve been good last year but could be even better working under head coach/offensive play caller and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

Here are a few players seemingly ready to make a big leap in the 2025 season:

WR Rome Odunze

The University of Washington product had 54 receptions for 734 yards in 2024. That’s not bad for a rookie receiver. Relatively speaking, of course. It wasn’t what you’d expect from a No. 9 overall pick. Odunze’s season got somewhat of a pass for two reasons. Bears fans were focused more on No. 1 overall selection Caleb Williams and top-10 receivers generally go to barren position groups, not one with DJ Moore and Keenan Allen sucking up target share.

Odunze spent his first NFL offseason getting bigger and stronger and ready to secure contested catches. Allen’s also gone, leaving Odzune as the clear No. 2 receiver who will anchor the “X” wideout spot.

“He fits that prototypical ‘X’ receiver where you can line him up outside the numbers and, provided he gets a one-on-one with a corner, he’s going to win most of his matchups with slant routes, stop routes, go routes, the whole route tree outside the numbers,” Johnson said last week. “That’s what I’ve seen from him so far. He’s a really detailed route runner.

“…When you have a long guy that can win contested catches and torque down the field and all that but yet can still drop his weight and get into and out of routes, that’s really a unique skill set that we’re going to look to capitalize on.”

It’s possible that Odunze and Moore both have 1,000 receiving yards, even with so many quarterback friendly targets in the pattern. This is a big year for Odunze, and we’ve seen plenty of signs that he’s ready to realize vast potential.

DT Gervon Dexter Sr.

The Florida product started last season out strong, with four sacks and 10 quarterback hits in his first five games. His pass-rush production slowed after that, though his run defense remained relatively steady from a three-technique position along the defensive line.

Dexter will be asked to do some different things now that pure three-technique Grady Jarrett arrived via free agency. He’ll be asked to hold the line and be a major run stopper in addition to a pass rusher in important moments.

Dexter bulked up considerably during the offseason to help when asked to play nose tackle. He told The Athletic that’s actually his preferred position.

He’ll move around the line some, but he’s a big and strong individual who can do many things well. Getting Dexter to matchup with the center and push the pocket back is as important as anything a defender does, and Dexter could become a force on the interior if he can find consistency from week to week. His pass rush numbers might not be quite as good, but hie overall impact truly can be.

DE Dayo Odeyingbo

It’s odd to see a free-agent signing on a list like this but it’s deserved considering the Bears bet big, to the tune of $48 million over three seasons, that Odeyingbo’s best is yet to come.

Last season is a great reason to use that logic. Odeyingbo had just three sacks but had 13 quarterback hits and 25 hurries. He was creating pressure on a regular basis, he just wasn’t getting home enough as a full-time starter. He had eight sacks the year before but his other totals were down, so there’s belief in Chicago that Odeyingbo can make game-changing plays on a regular basis.

We’ve seen good play from Odeyingbo during camp, primarily working against the offense’s left tackle. He’s a stout run player, but the Bears need sacks and forced fumbles from someone they’re paying handsomely. Odeyingbo has the talent to do exactly that.

RB Roschon Johnson

The Bears used the. University of Texas alum in odd ways last season. He was almost exclusively a short-yardage runner. He was good in those situations, especially around the goal line. And that was about it.

The Bears drafted Johnson with a fourth-round pick in the NFL draft. Johnson’s capable of more, especially as a compliment to D’Andre Swift’s slashing style. Johnson’s 6-feet and 225 pounds, a tough runner who can be punishing late in games when allowed. He has been a second-unit runner to this point, and he’ll certainly cede some carries to rookie Kyle Monangai, but Johnson can find a significant role in the ground game is he excels during joint practices versus the Dolphins and Bills and in preseason games.

