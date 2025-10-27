The Chicago Bears had their four-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday in a 30-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith returned from a hamstring strain he sustained in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs. This marked not only Smith’s first game back from injury but also his first matchup against his former team, which selected him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Smith led the Ravens with 12 tackles as the Ravens got their second win of the season.

During Smith’s postgame press conference, the linebacker answered whether or not he was thinking about the outside noise of facing his former team that traded him leading into Sunday’s contest.

“Honestly, man, maybe if that was like a couple of months after I got traded or maybe even a year,” Smith said. “But at the end of the day, I’m comfortable with who I am as a person and who I am as a player, and I know what I bring to the table.

“It’s just more about me echoing that each and every snap through my play and not really worrying about he outside noise.”

As the eight-year veteran reflected on his five seasons in the Windy City, Smith felt appreciation for all the relationships he built during his time in Chicago.

“It was really great to see a lot of people over in Chicago,” the former Bears LB said. “A lot of faces that I’ve got to see, who I care about, because this game’s about relationships. So it was just awesome to see those people after the game, have talks with them pregame and things of that nature because relationships will go long after this ball stuff is over.”

Smith was traded in 2022 to the Ravens for a 2023 second (Gervon Dexter Sr.) and fifth round (Noah Sewell) draft pick, along with veteran linebacker A.J. Klein.

Smith later signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Ravens and has been a staple of the linebacking corps on defense. During his time in Chicago, Smith was named to the second team All-Pro in back-to-back seasons with the Bears in 2020-2021. Since his trade to Baltimore, he has been a three-time Pro Bowler, a two-time first-team All-Pro and finished 8th in Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.

The Ravens have a short week as they get ready for Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins, while the Bears face another AFC North opponent in the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9.