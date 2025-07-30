If there’s one thing to remember about Ryne Sandberg, it’s that he adored Cubs fans.

His teammates knew that best — especially the one he carpooled with countless times.

“He was my brother … He told me he loved me. We never talked about that before.”@Sut_40 and Ryne Sandberg were family pic.twitter.com/oy3HGIgxCl — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 29, 2025

That would be Sandberg’s former neighbor and fellow Cubs Hall of Famer Rick Sutcliffe, who joined “Cubs Live!” Tuesday to share his favorite memories of Sandberg with Marquee Sports Network’s Cole Wright.

“After the game, Ryno and I would sign autographs every night,” Sutcliffe said. “Win or lose, it didn’t matter. We knew we owed it to the fans for everything they were giving us.”

Even when they got in the car, Sandberg and Sutcliffe weren’t quite done interacting with fans.

“Probably about 20 times — maybe even more — on those side roads, we’d see a baseball field with some Little Leaguers out there,” Sutcliffe said. “Ryno was the first one to say, ‘Pull over, we gotta go do this.'”

So the two got out of their car and Sandberg took his time making those Little Leaguers’ days. He’d throw them batting practice and brag to Sutcliffe about his changeup. He’d try his darndest to strike the kids out.

For Sutcliffe, thinking back about Sandberg’s loving relationship with Cubs fans reminded him of a current Cub: Pete Crow-Armstrong.

“You guys reported on Pete Crow-Armstrong and how he stopped at that lemonade stand,” Sutcliffe told Wright. “We did that one time. It was Ryno’s idea: ‘Pull over, I’m thirsty!'”

“I’m telling you, those kids have never forgotten it … Hearing PCA did that the other day, it makes me think about how Ryno carried the baton.”

Sutcliffe said that through the years, he’s seen a lineage formed of Sandberg’s Cubs descendants — those who have embodied the spirit of the Hall of Famer’s leadership and poise.

“He handed it off to Mark Grace. When Gracie got done with it, (Sammy) Sosa was there. Kerry Wood, Ryan Dempster. All of a sudden, it was handed off to (Anthony) Rizzo and Kris Bryant,” Sutcliffe continued. “Lately, it’s been Ian Happ and Nico (Hoerner).

“Thinking about when PCA did that, and how much the fans mean to him … I think that torch at some point is going to be handed to Pete Crow-Armstrong.”

