Ryne Sandberg explains how Cubs’ 2016 World Series title changed him

Editor’s note: This article originally was published to MarqueeSportsNetwork.com on Jan. 24, 2025.

Many Cubs players past and present were welcomed with cheers and applause during the 2025 Cubs Convention.

When Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg was introduced at Opening Ceremonies on Friday night, fans chanted “‘RYNO!” and celebrated with a thunderous ovation.

Sandberg holds a special place in the hearts of Cubs fans, especially as he fights his battle with cancer.

But Sandberg is also a Cubs fan through and through.

And like most fans, he celebrated during the Cubs’ historic World Series run in 2016. As he sat down with Marquee Sports Network’s Andy Martínez, Sandberg recalled the atmosphere and excitement of watching the Cubs that postseason.

“Well, the crowd with the playoffs and all that, it was outstanding no doubt about it,” Sandberg said on the Cubs Weekly Podcast with Martínez. “I was able to to see it. … In 2015 came back from the Phillies, rejoined the Cubs in ’15 playoffs, I saw this young team that had a lot of talent and maybe just a couple pieces away. Then 2016 happens. I have an ambassador role with the team, and really got back to the Cubs just in time for what my goal was, as it turned out.”

Sandberg attended to a majority of games in 2016 as well as being invited to all home and away postseason games for the Cubs.

Once the final out was made in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, Sandberg felt a different vibe following that championship and the longest championship drought in American sports ended.

“Up to that point when the final out was made – Kris Bryant over to Rizzo – I didn’t know if the Cubs would ever win a World Series. That erased all that. And now I said, ‘You know what? I can walk around a little bit differently being a Cub because the Cubs can win a World Series,'” Sandberg said.

As the Cubs prepare for the start of the 2025 season under Craig Counsell, Sandberg remains optimistic that the team can get back to the postseason and win the World Series.

“Now, I have that same vibe today walking around – they’ve done it once,” Sandberg said. “They went to [three] postseasons after that, with the ownership and management the way that it is – that continues to be the goal. So I walk around now thinking that the Cubs will win a World Series, and it could happen very quickly, and the sooner the better.”

Head to the Marquee Sports Network app for the full Cubs Weekly Podcast episode with Ryne Sandberg.