The Chicago Cubs will honor the late Ryne Sandberg this upcoming weekend at Wrigley Field.

Team president of business operations Crane Kenney joined 670 The Score’s 24-hour Radiothon on Thursday to detail what the Cubs have planned.

“(Friday) we will have stencils on the field of his 23 number,” Kenney said. “But we really are reserving the big moment for Cure Day (Saturday).”

[READ: Ryne Sandberg showed undying love for Cubs fans]



Saturday, the Cubs are hosting their “Cubs for a Cure” day, which is a fundraising event to raise funds in the fight against cancer.

“As a tribute to Ryne on Saturday, we’re going to wear the blue jerseys … but no names on the back,” Kenney told 670 The Score. “Every player will wear number 23. And then we’ll auction those jerseys off to raise money for cancer research as part of the club’s work here.

“We’ll have the placard moment. We’ll have some of our largest donors on the field with our players. Video tributes to Ryne also. The whole day will be Ryno’s day on Saturday.”

The Cubs will wear blue jerseys without last names and the #23 on the back at Wrigley Field on Saturday to honor Ryne Sandberg 💙 pic.twitter.com/gf1MYInpVy — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 31, 2025

Kenney elaborated on the importance of the blue jerseys without last names.

“(Sandberg’s) favorite jersey was the blue pullover,” Kenney said. “He said, ‘I love the jerseys with no names on the back.’ And his view was always, you know, you play for the name on the front of the uniform, not the name on the back. He was such a team guy.”

[10 Ryne Sandberg stats that explain the Cubs Hall of Famer’s greatness]

Sandberg was loved by his teammates and known as a team player, which Kenney recalled was evident in his speech when he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

20 years ago today, Ryne Sandberg was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame 🩵 pic.twitter.com/9iw2dWLB3N — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 31, 2025

“If anybody hasn’t listened to his Cooperstown speech in a while, go back and listen to that. It’s just such a reminder of the way he played the game,” Kenney said.

In addition to this weekend’s honors, the Cubs will wear a ’23’ patch on their jerseys throughout the remainder of the season.