CHICAGO — When your best hitters hit, good things happen.

That’s been the case for the Chicago Cubs this season. And as a result, it’s also one of the main reasons they’ve struggled offensively since the All-Star break concluded.

The sluggers who have carried the Cubs’ offense this season — namely Kyle Tucker, Seiya Suzuki, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Michael Busch — entered Wednesday’s series finale against the Cincinnati Reds a combined 44-for-232 (.190) since July 18.

Without Crow-Armstrong, who has carried the group by hitting .271 with seven RBI since the break, that number is lowered to .161.

Suzuki had really been struggling, logging just eight hits (.143) with five RBI and 18 strikeouts.

“I’m always looking at my balance when I’m in the box. And I think recently, it was a little off,” Suzuki said via his interpreter Edwin Stanberry after the Cubs’ 6-1 win over the Reds.

But on Wednesday, something clicked for Suzuki — and it rippled through the rest of the lineup, too. Suzuki went 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI sacrifice fly, and a solo shot that marked his 27th home run of the year — tied with Pete Crow-Armstrong for most by a Cub.

“He drove in the first two runs, so that’s absolutely the big thing,” manager Craig Counsell said after the Cubs avoided the sweep. “It was just good for Seiya to have a good day and to be able to build on that. It’s always a good feeling going home knowing you contributed to a win.”

From his very first at-bat of the game, Suzuki was squaring up the ball as well as he has all year. All three of his batted balls clocked at 105 mph or higher. His home run came off the bat at 110.4 mph.

“Today as a whole, it (felt) really good,” Suzuki said of his at-bats via his interpreter Edwin Stanberry. The last couple of games, I haven’t been hitting well. I was trying to make those adjustments.”

The first two games of the Reds series were rough for the Cubs’ offensive group, scoring just three runs across the two losses combined. The lack of production prompted Counsell to give Tucker, who struck out thrice on Tuesday, a mental break on Wednesday. He said he’d hoped it would get something started for Tucker.

It, in turn, helped Suzuki take the reins and get the Cubs a much-needed win.

The rest of the lineup played copycat, racking up 11 hits complete with home runs from Ian Happ and Dansby Swanson. Nico Hoerner, Justin Turner and Carson Kelly each posted multi-hit games.

“Seiya, just big at-bats there,” Happ said. “The sac fly was a rocket and then the homer gave us a little bit of breathing room.”

The Cubs — who still have yet to be swept in a three-game series this year — will head to St. Louis on the high note they desperately needed. For Suzuki, Wednesday marked the start of better days ahead.

“We’re all trying to find that opportunity to break out,” Suzuki said. “I feel like we can continue this momentum going forward.”





