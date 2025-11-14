Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong joins Team USA for 2026 World Baseball Classic

Pete Crow-Armstrong will get an opportunity to achieve glory for his home country.

The Chicago Cubs star center fielder was named to Team USA for the 2026 World Baseball Classic Thursday evening:

PCA!



Four-time Team USA alum Pete Crow-Armstrong will play for the United States in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.#ForGlory🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/p8ARYd3Sge — USA Baseball (@USABaseball) November 14, 2025

Pete Crow-Armstrong will be playing for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ndo1aejVNT — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 14, 2025

Team USA adds Corbin Carroll and Pete Crow-Armstrong to its roster!



Two of the most electric young players in the game will play for Team USA in the #WorldBaseballClassic 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UFgOMxyJDq — MLB (@MLB) November 14, 2025

Crow-Armstrong and Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll are the latest players to join the U.S. squad.

The complete roster has not yet been announced, but New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge was named the captain and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes is also on the roster. Judge was named AL MVP and Skenes took home the NL Cy Young Award this week.

Team USA will also feature Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh — who finished as the runner-up to Judge in the AL MVP race — and Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

There is plenty more to come on the roster, but as things are currently constructed, Crow-Armstong might man center field while Carroll and Judge fill the corner outfield spots.

Crow-Armstrong enjoyed a true breakout campaign in 2025, starting the All-Star Game for the NL squad, winning a Gold Glove, earning down-ballot NL MVP votes and being named to All-MLB Second Team.

The 23-year-old hit 31 homers, stole 35 bases, notched 37 doubles and drove in 95 runs while batting .247/.287/.481 (.768 OPS) with 6.0 WAR.

The World Baseball Classic will kick off in the first week of March and will end in the middle of the month with the Finals set for loanDepot Park in Miami, Fla., for March 17.

Team USA’s coaching staff features a slew of familiar names, including former Cubs utility man Mark DeRosa as the manager. Former Cubs manager and catcher David Ross is the bullpen coach for the U.S. squad. Longtime MLB players Andy Pettitte and Matt Holliday are the pitching coach and hitting coach, respectively.

[MORE: Cubs president Jed Hoyer reacts to Kyle Hendricks retirement news]

The last active Cubs player to play for Team USA was pitcher Ted Lilly in 2009. The last position players were first baseman Derrek Lee and catcher Michael Barrett in 2006.

Submit your questions below for inclusion in the next Cubs mailbag!! 👇