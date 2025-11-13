LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears didn’t appreciate ESPN analyst Troy Aikman’s commentary during a Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders.

Quarterback Caleb Williams and others took umbrage with one particular remark when Aikman called a 55-yard touchdown pass to D’Andre Swift lucky.

Williams addressed that comment in an Instagram carousel the following day, writing “It was lucky – TA” in the caption.

He spoke on it directly in an Oct. 15 press conference.

“It’s fun. Fun trolls,” Williams said. “I was messing around. Yeah, D’Andre made a great play and obviously (Aikman) had some stuff to say about us or me and I mean, we came out victorious in the end. Made a little fun moment of it. That was about it.”

It rubbed head coach Ben Johnson the wrong way as well. He mentioned in an interview with ESPN 1000-AM in Chicago that, “It sounded like from that game the other night, a few people weren’t particularly pleased with how we are winning right now.”

Aikman didn’t respond to any of that in the mini-controversy’s immediate aftermath, but he brought it up unprompted in an interview with Front Office Sports.

Aikman was asked a general question about being fair in his criticism as an analyst, and steered the conversation toward his comments on that Week 6 “Monday Night Football” broadcast.

“I never want to cross the line where I’m not respectful to the participants on the field because I do know how hard the position is,” Aikman said. “And quite honestly, you didn’t ask this, but being in Chicago and with the Caleb [Williams] situation: when you do live television for 25 years, there’s bound to be times when you say something, and you’re like, “I wish I could take that back,” or “I wish I could say, could have said that a little differently,” or in the moment you say something, you’re like, “That didn’t quite come out right.”

“That game was not one of those. I walked out of that game feeling like “OK, it was a game that came down to the wire.” It’s fun, whatever. On Tuesday evening, I had dinner and I got home and I was just kind of looking at my Instagram, and all of a sudden Ben Johnson comes up and it’s got Troy Aikman written on there. And I’m like, “What is this?” First time I heard about it. So I don’t know exactly where that came from. I didn’t go back and watch the broadcast, but I would challenge anyone to go watch it and tell me that any analysis that I gave was unfair. I mean, they may disagree if I thought that was maybe not great ball placement, and they thought it was. OK, but I’m not sure where it came from.”

That Bears victory over Washington was a big one, continuing a winning run that has now extended to six victories over the last seven games.