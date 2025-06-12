Ozzy Trapilo saw plenty of first-team work over the Bears’ offseason program. The second-round NFL draft pick alternated in at left tackle with Kiran Amegadjie, a decision made to provide quality experience while Braxton Jones recovers from ankle surgery.

The Boston College product relishes the chance to work with the starting offensive line, even in sessions without pads.

“It’s a really great opportunity,” Trapilo told reporters in a Tuesday press conference. “This is the perfect time for the coaches to do it, rotate guys in. Like I said, there’s no pads on or anything yet, so they’re really just doing their best to get guys looks, get a feeling for it all. I am going out there every opportunity I get, trying to make the most of it. I think it’s really beneficial to be able to work next to guy that have played in this league.”

Trapilo’s stated goal is to get on the field as fast as possible. That was the case in high school, college and now the pros. His method’s a simple one: show smarts, quality technique and consistency on every practice rep.

That may be enough to challenge Jones this summer. Or maybe not. Trapilo’s the type to keep grinding and fill his assigned role well, no matter what it is.

The Bears drafted some talent that showed well over OTAs and minicamps, offering the possibility that they could make an instant impact. That will be true for some, while others will continue to develop further down the depth chart. There’s nothing wrong with that, especially for those taken in later rounds.

There’s still so much we haven’t seen of these young prospects, but the offseason program has provided some clues for how these players might be used. So has the rest of the roster, which is deep at certain positions.

Let’s take a quick look at realistic ways the Bears NFL draft picks could be used during their rookie campaign:

TE Colston Loveland (Michigan), No. 10 overall

Realistic expectation: Talent taken in the top 10 are expected to be significant contributors off the jump, and that’s fair to put Loveland in that category. He can line up all over the formation and has the size and separation ability to work well in the passing game. Cole Kmet will still have his opportunities, but Loveland will likely be the primary tight end target in the pattern.

WR Luther Burden III (Missouri), No. 39 overall

Realistic expectation: The Bears receiver room is stacked, with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze figuring to play a ton outside. Olamide Zaccheaus is talented and an NFL survivor, always finding ways to earn prominent roles. And then you’ve got Devin Duvernay’s speed, even though he’ll presumptively be a special-teams player. Where does Burden fit into all this? That’ll depend on how he fares this summer learning the offense and executing it in camp after missing most OTAs. It still seems likely that both his explosiveness and YAC ability will put him in position for a decent target share. It’ll surely be lower than what he’s used to and lower than what it’ll be in the future, but he’ll find ways to contribute.

OT Ozzy Trapilo (Boston College), No. 56 overall

Realistic expectation: Trapilo will be considered for the starting left tackle gig, but Jones’ experience and savvy should give him the leg up. Being a swing tackle’s not a bad start for a versatile player who can operate on the left and right. If he inspires confidence, the Bears could let Jones’ contract expire and hand Trapilo the job in 2026.

DL Shemar Turner (Texas A&M), No. 62 overall

Realistic expectation: The Bears have lots of talent at defensive tackle, with Grady Jarrett, Gervon Dexter and Andrew Billings set for big roles. Turner could fit into the interior rotation, especially on passing downs, to help pressure the quarterback. Being Jarrett’s primary backup isn’t a bad thing either, as he could learn from one of the best.

LB Ruben Hyppolite (Maryland), No. 132 overall

Realistic expectation: Head coach Ben Johnson singled Hyppolite out as one of the most improved players during the spring. He often received first-team work with T.J. Edwards dealing with an injury the last few weeks of the offseason program. He speed is coveted in Dennis Allen’s defense, so he’ll be an option to be a primary reserve behind Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds. He could also be the main strongside linebacker, though that position doesn’t see many snaps in Allen’s defense.

CB Zah Frazier (UTSA), No. 148 overall

Realistic expectation: There isn’t a lot of room at cornerback, with Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson as presumptive starters and Terell Smith a solid reserve. We’re also talking about a fifth-round pick, so a year outside the spotlight developing under position coach Al Harris could help a player with the size, speed, ball skills and play strength to excel as a press-man cornerback.

OL Luke Newman (Michigan State), No. 195 overall

Realistic expectation: Newman will get reps at center and guard in camp and will have to fight for a reserve spot with some other talented players. He could slot in as a backup up at guard and the primary backup at center if he can beat Doug Kramer out.

RB Kyle Monangai, (Rutgers), No. 233 overall

Realistic expectation: The nature of his position puts Monangai under a bigger spotlight than most seventh-round picks, especially with the Bears seemingly needing another option at running back. Johnson praised Monangai’s attention to detail this spring, and he’s making a positive first impression on the coaching staff. Having a rookie season where he’s a change of pace back behind D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson is a real possibility. So is the prospect of him earning more time by proving he can he elusive and punishing at the NFL level.