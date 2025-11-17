Aaron Rodgers might not miss next week’s game after all.

The Pittsburgh Steelers come to Soldier Field on Sunday to face off against the Chicago Bears in a Week 12 tilt.

And now the veteran quarterback may, in fact, be able to suit up.

There was speculation following the Steelers’ game this past Sunday when Rodgers left with a wrist injury. He was initially expected to miss next week’s game against the Bears, but that tune has since changed.

Here is what NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Monday morning:

"He is pushing to play in this game."



Aaron Rodgers is trying to play next week despite his left wrist injury, per @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/roD47AW0i0 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 17, 2025

“Aaron Rodgers, to my understanding, has told people close to him that he will be back very soon. He has told more people close to him that he does not want to miss a game. He is pushing to play in this game. I know it seems crazy because he broke a bone in his wrist but it is a left wrist. If he’s able to grip, if he’s able to receive the ball on a snap, it is actually possible that Rodgers could play this weekend. I had someone tell me that he was essentially 50/50 to play this week. So it sounds bad, but Aaron Rodgers does want to play and is trying to see how he can do it.”

It makes sense that Rodgers would want to play against the Bears — he has owned Chicago over the course of his storied career.

[MORE: NFL playoff picture 2025: Bears’ updated NFC standing after Week 11 win]

Rodgers is 24-5 all-time against the Bears with 64 touchdowns and 10 interceptions — good for a 109 QB rating.

The 41-year-old has not played the Bears since the 2022 season, however, and is a different quarterback now than he was in his prime with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers went 6-12 during two seasons with the New York Jets and has led the Steelers to a 6-4 start so far this year.

He has 19 TD passes against seven interceptions this season while averaging 196.9 passing yards per game.

If Rodgers cannot suit up, the Steelers would likely turn to backup quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Submit your questions below for inclusion in the next Bears mailbag!! 👇