The 2025 Cubs are about as eye-catching as can be: entering play on Thursday at 45-28, they have the best record in the NL and second-best in MLB. They take care of business while playing a flashy, fun brand of baseball, and it’s putting even some of the greatest Cubs ever on notice.

One of those greats is Andre Dawson, who stopped by the Marquee Sports Network studio Tuesday to tell Cole Wright, Elise Menaker and Cliff Floyd what he’s seen out of the Cubs this season.

“They’ve found their identity,” Dawson said. “They’re a combination, a mixture, of old-school baseball — the stolen-base aspect of it. They have power throughout the lineup, they can generate walks, excellent on the basepaths.”

The victory song “Go Cubs Go” states, “They got the power, they got the speed, to be the best in the National League.”

The stats back that up.

The Cubs are top 5 in all of MLB in the following offensive categories: runs per game, average with RISP, slugging percentage, OPS, home runs and stolen bases. A big reason why they’re among the leaders in these areas? Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Crow-Armstrong leads the Cubs with 19 home runs and 23 stolen bases during his breakout season. He’s becoming a bona fide superstar.

“The biggest thing is the power,” Dawson said of Crow-Armstrong. “I didn’t expect that out of him. But, I will say this, He’s a five-tool player. This is early, right? Success is written all over him.”

During Tuesday night’s win over the Brewers, the Cubs and Crow-Armstrong displayed exactly why they’re a well-rounded team – they displayed both power and speed.

In the third inning, Nico Hoerner scored from first on a double from Matt Shaw. Two innings later, Shaw displayed his speed by making a diving catch on a bunt attempt with two runners on base. In the eighth inning, Crow-Armstrong made a spectacular diving catch to take away extra bases from Brice Turang.

Then, Crow-Armstrong launched the furthest home run of his career on the scoreboard in right field.

“He’s a lot of energy,” Dawson said. “And it can rub off on a ball club, which is what we’re seeing.”