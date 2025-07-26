Bears camp report: Caleb Williams issues given context; Colston Loveland full-go

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears’ offense — especially the first team — has looked disjointed in the early portions of training camp. That’s not a judgment or an extrapolation about the future or anything like that. It’s just a fact.

Quarterback Caleb Williams has had more bad moments than good moments to this point. Again, fact. Head coach Ben Johnson contextualized it a bit, providing depth to the discussion as it related to a quarterback who is doing new things while learning an offense that requires precision in technique and timing.

“He’s always been very comfortable as a shotgun quarterback going back to college and even last year,” Johnson said in a Saturday morning press conference. “He’s very comfortable in a two-minute setting. He’s very comfortable with tempo type plays and so now we’re asking him to be a little bit more structured in terms of the play calls. Sometimes there’s multiple calls.

“You know, there’s shifts, there’s motions, there’s a lot more going on mentally than probably there’s ever been for him. And so at some point, this thing will start slowing down and he’s going to be able to catch up and his physical ability will take over from there but right now because mentally it is what it is, he’s playing a little bit slower than what he’s capable of.”

What Johnson just said must factor into the evaluation process playing out this camp. He was also quick to point out that not every offensive error is on the quarterback, though the first team is struggling with the basics more than others.

It still wasn’t a major deal to the Bears, who have seen improvement but are demanding far more.

“We’re not frustrated at all,” Johnson said. “We’re right where we need to be.”

The head coach said that early in the morning, before Saturday’s practice. What came after that wasn’t perfect but was far better first-team offense that what we’ve seen before.

Third-down work was the central focus of team drills, and the first-team offense was sort or okay. Williams put it together, though in a two-minute, end-of-half scenario. Williams was able to work the ball down the field with smart, short passes to Olamide Zaccheaus and Cole Kmet, with a signature Williams arching jump-throw to D’Andre Swift for a big gain.

He finished off the drive with a quick pass to Rome Odunze on the left for the touchdown.

“It was just an up-and-down play, kind of quick, 1-on-1 man out there,” Odunze said afterward. “Caleb gave me a shot, I was able to execute the ball. Obviously need to continue to build that and have that as a weapon in our offense, something that I did a lot in college as well. So just building that connection, which I think we’ll show this year.”

Colston Loveland ramps up

Tight end Colston Loveland participated in team drills for the first time during Saturday’s practice, working with the first and second units in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, including a few run plays where he had to crash into the mix.

The No. 10 overall NFL Draft pick’s first reception in a team setting came from Caleb Williams in the left flat. Loveland ran smooth routes and showed no signs of setback as he worked through the practice. He wasn’t used as much as fellow first-team tight end Cole Kmet, but getting Loveland back at this point is a major step forward, leaving plenty of time for him to find great sync with Williams.

That’s a plus for the Bears offense overall, adding to a litany of threats in the pattern.

“He’s been great, you know,” Odunze said in his press conference. “Great in the locker room, he’s been great in the meeting room, I’m sure. The guy’s on the field doing everything possible he can. He wanted to get back on the field and now that’s getting the good reps in, it’s been awesome to see. Great hands, very agile, can block. He’s got everything you desire in a tight end. So really looking forward to his development in the years ahead.”

The offensive line suffered a pair of in-practice setbacks on Saturday. Left tackle Kiran Amegadjie left the field after getting banged up, walking slowly with a trainer to the locker room. Amegadjie was working with the first-team, sharing time with Braxton Jones, as part of an ongoing position battle – Ozzy Trapilo’s involved there, too – when he got hurt.

Center Doug Kramer Jr. went down a little while later and came up grabbing his lower left leg and seemed to have a tough time putting pressure on it. He also went to the locker room with a trainer. Kramer had primarily been the second-unit center, with rookie Luke Newman behind him.

Receiver Luther Burden didn’t practice, either, but Ben Johnson said he’s hopeful the No. 39 overall pick will be back soon.

There were no other returns to action, with defensive lineman Shemar Turner (ankle) and cornerback Zah Frazier (personal) remaining out.

Practice notes

Left tackle Braxton Jones worked in team drills for the first time following a scheduled rest day, working in with both the first and second teams but never for many reps in a row. Ozzy Trapilo generally worked with the third team, but took over the second with Kiran Amegadjie went out. … The Bears worked a ton on third down, with mixed offensive results. RB Deion Hankins made to nice catches for long gains, though he also got stripped by Jonathan Ford and managed to recover his own fumble. RB Kyle Monangai continually shows an ability to weave through traffic and did so again following a short pass from Caleb Williams. … RT Darnell Wright was given a rest day and Theo Benedet took over for him on the first team.