Bears position battle: Why Braxton Jones must fight for left tackle spot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Braxton Jones is back. The veteran left tackle will return to practice in time to start Bears training camp, a sign he’s nearing the end of a long road back from ankle surgery.

There’s a ramp-up period involved in these final steps before he becomes a full participant in on-field activities.

That doesn’t mean Jones will be handed the starting job he earned as a fifth-round rookie in 2022 and never let go.

Head coach Ben Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles made it clear a position battle will be waged. That’s a relative rarity on this Bears team, where most starting spots are spoken for.

Jones must stave off second-round rookie Ozzy Trapilo and second-year pro Kiran Amegadjie to reclaim the job. The younger players alternated days working with the first unit while Jones rehabbed through OTAs and minicamp — practices conducted without pads.

While it would seem like Jones’ experience would give him an advantage, Johnson countered that notion by saying all three will have a shot at the starting gig.

“I would like to think his experience will help him, but we’re coming in with blank slates right now,” Johnson said during his Tuesday press conference. “And so, just because a guy’s played and another guy hasn’t in this league, we’re going to let the competition play out and we’ll see where it goes.”

Johnson wouldn’t put a deadline on declaring a victor here, obviously within the confines of camp. Let’s discuss each combatant and his odds of winning the starting gig.

Braxton Jones

The Southern Utah product was part of Ryan Poles’ first draft as Bears general manager as a fifth-round pick who started right away on a struggling team. He has made 40 starts since, with injury the only thing keeping him away from the first unit.

Jones is generally regarded as a solid pass blocker with some room to improve in the run game, but he’s not a liability in that phase. He allowed five sacks and 26 total pressures in 471 pass-blocking snaps last season, the best win rate of his career. That’s important to Johnson, who considers steady pass protection the most important quality in a left tackle.

New offensive line coach Dan Roushar called Jones an “overachiever” and meant that as a compliment, as someone who has performed better than his raw attributes might suggest.

The Bears must see how he returns from injury and whether his surgically repaired ankle is limiting in the short- or long-term. If he passes that test and finds previous form, it sure seems like he’ll be the frontrunner on an offensive packed with veteran talent.

Starting odds: Sky high

Ozzy Trapilo

The Boston College product was taken with the No. 56 overall pick, providing the Bears with size – the dude’s 6-foot-8 and 309 pounds – length and technical prowess. Oh, and consistency. He’s known as someone you can’t rattle, a steadying presence who doesn’t make many mistakes.

The Bears love the prospect, who has played both tackle spots and might end up as a swing tackle. As Trapilo has told us at every turn, he’s working to find the fastest path to a starting spot by inspiring confidence that he can get the job done. He’s a measured individual and a hard worker who has impressed to this point, and Jones’ presence suggests there’s no reason to rush him into action.

If Trapilo earns the job outright, then he’ll get it. This coaching staff is fair in that regard. He could be a solid swing tackle, too, which is also an important position and could keep working toward a starting gig later in the year or future seasons. Considering how much the Bears are paying three interior lineman, having two tackles – right tackle Darnell Wright is the other – on rookie deals would be beneficial.

Starting odds: Skeptically solid

Kiran Amegadjie

Bears fans didn’t get a positive impression from the Yale product taken in last year’s third-round. Amegadjie filled in for Jones after he got hurt against Washington and again in a road game at Minnesota. Neither game worked out well.

While his struggles were evident, they weren’t a fair depiction of his talent. This is a guy who suffered a major quadriceps injury in college and didn’t make his Bears practice debut until Aug. 22 of last year. He didn’t have the reps to prepare for such jobs, yet the Bears had no choice but to put him in a tough spot.

Amegadjie’s a talented player who needs development time. But maybe the coaches see something in him that suggests he’s ready faster than those on the outside think. First-team reps are always good and should help, especially if pads are on. But it seems difficult to imagine a space where Amegadjie beats both Jones and Trapilo out.

Starting odds: Slim