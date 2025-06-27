Bears mailbag: On Colston Loveland-Cole Kmet battle, roster upgrades

We’ve hit another ho-hum week in the NFL calendar, one that allows us to ponder what might come for the Bears in this 2025 NFL season. Thank goodness for these weekly Bair Mail installments.

They allow us to get real with Bears topics, even during times where it’s clear you’re not a big fan of mine. No worries, I’ll convert you.

My “should the Bears trade Cole Kmet” story apparently struck some nerves. I get that. The Notre Dame product is deserving of your praise. Kmet is a great dude and a good player and someone you should root for. So is Colston Loveland, and those decisions shouldn’t be mutually exclusive.

So let’s get into the Kmet/Loveland-ness of it all and a whole lot more in this Friday Bair Mail installment, like, right now:

J.J. Palmer from Chicago

(Cole) Kmet and (Colston) Loveland by Game 6 will be called the Bash Brothers, leading NFL TEs in catches, TDs, Blocking/picks and doing the most for the community.

Bair: I can’t tell you how many responses I’ve gotten from the article about trading Cole Kmet. Most of them were written in anger and included not-so-nice things about me. I’m fine with all that. The most important thing: They taught me something about how y’all feel about Kmet. He’s one of you. I get that. And he’s a really good player. I’ve seen that and written about how he and Colston Loveland can co-exist. It’s not that hard to use 12 personnel to one’s advantage in a Ben Johnson offense and Kmet has been assured that the Bears have a vision for how to use him in 2025.

They’ll have to, with tons of dead money and no cap savings associated with his trade or release. The Bears offense has tons of talent. I truly believe Johnson will be able to capitalize on such a surplus, even if some individual stats go down. Kmet’s overall number will see a decline. Take that to the bank. But he will also be an important part of this offense, which is only right for a player who has meant so much to the organization for so long.

Ray Krawiec from Joliet, Ill.

How ‘bout doing a show strictly about the O-line ? Those guys are largely a forgotten group unless something bad happens. Without a doubt the closest group on a football squad and besides QB and maybe TE the hardest positions to master.

Bair: I wish offensive line play drew ratings, Ray. I truly do. I know for a scientific fact that Carmen Vitali would click on an OL driven Chicago Football Show.

I think Ben Johnson would, too. He understands the importance of offensive line play, which is why the team traded for Joe Thuney and then extended him, traded for Jonah Jackson and then signed top center Drew Dalman. I mean, talk about an overhaul, right?

The Bears got better in a hurry, with those additions and Darnell Wright’s continued improvement on the right flank. Left tackle’s the only issue, and I’d legit trust Braxton Jones to protect my first born (his name is Jackson, BTW). That’s how you know the Bears are in good shape up front.

Mark Thomas from Iowa City, Iowa

Are the Bears in trouble with Luther Burden on the shelf so much during the offseason?

Bair: In short, I don’t think so. Head coach Ben Johnson has said that the No. 39 overall pick will be ready to start camp. He missed essentially the entire offseason program after landing awkwardly on the ball following a deep-shot touchdown catch, which was a setback to be sure.

The Missouri product is still a dangerous weapon, one that can be impactful outside or in the slot. I would consider him an X factor, a player who could make more of an impact than folks think during his rookie season. Burden had an excellent 2023 season and a just so-so ’24 in college.

Buden is a super talented individual, probably a first-rounder in ’24, and could make an instant impact. It’s fair to assume he’ll cut into the team’s target share in his first season, assuming he practices hard and makes a legit impact in that space. It’s very clear that Johnson doesn’t reward those who don’t give effort during the week, so Burden must prove himself there. If it does, the sky’s the limit for such a talent, who could pair well with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze.