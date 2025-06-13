The Bears offseason program has formally wrapped. The mandatory minicamp is done. So are all the OTAs and meetings and install walk-throughs and lifting sessions.

That leads us into a rare dark period where the league won’t control news cycles. Players are off. Coaches are still scheming, but they’ll take some time with family and friends away from the facility.

That provides some time to ponder what the Bears have, what they need and how they might fare upon return to training camp in late July.

That’s Bair Mails are perfect for this time of year. You’ll see a bunch of them in the coming weeks as we keep the Bears conversation going without new details emerging while most are on a white sand beach or a high-school football field running routes against air.

Let’s get to your questions in this Friday mailbag.

Robert Edward Clifford from Baiting Hollow, NY

I hope Brisker comes back and stays healthy (will he change his style of play?) but what can/will the Bears do if they need help at his position?

Bair: Jaquan Brisker is an important part of this roster. He’s a game changer. He’s a tone setter and someone as essential as anyone to Bears defensive success. He’s also coming off his third concussion in as many years and recently opened up about his work to get right again and his confidence that these issues are behind him.

He said earlier this month that he won’t change his aggressive, physical playing style, which offers some contrast to statements from a podcast appearance earlier this offseason.

Brisker needs to stay healthy entering a contract year, where he’ll want to get paid by the Bears or someone else in free agency. A big year and sustained health will be key there.

And while Dennis Allen hasn’t expressly said so, Brisker will have a big role in this defense. The team’s deep at safety so there isn’t a need to add another body. They’ve got Brisker and Kevin Byard and experienced, quality depth with Elijah Hicks and Jonathan Owens. They’re set at the position and can absorb an injury just fine, even though the team is better with Brisker active.

Sam from West Des Moines, Iowa

With Colston Loveland out for the whole off season thus far, how do you see his development in the NFL coming along? I have concerns that even when he is healthy this year, he will likely still have low snap counts. Perhaps that is also why Johnson is pushing hard on Kmet to correct any/all major/minor errors, since the Bears will likely be relying on Kmet for the bulk of the season, more so than Loveland.

Bair: Colston Loveland has been able to run and catch passes and do some football activity this offseason, so I don’t think he’ll be as set back as you think. There’s also the mental side of things, where he has received rave reviews.

Loveland said the plan is for him to be ready to start camp, which would be ideal. That affords plenty of time to get ready for the regular season. I do think Cole Kmet will be heavily involved in this offense, but Loveland should be the primary tight end in the passing game and a real weapon over the course of the season.

Brian Shields from Chicago

If Braxton Jones is not healthy, who will start at left tackle in Week 1. Is Trapilo good enough to beat out Jones?

Bair: Braxton Jones is expected to return at some point in training camp, which will provide enough for a veteran to get ramped back up. I think he’s the clear favorite to start at left tackle this season and is better than most people think.

He’s a top 20 pass blocker in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus, which is Ben Johnson’s baseline requirement for offensive tackles. He could use some development working for the run, but he’s not bad in that area and should benefit greatly playing next to left guard Joe Thuney.

Now on to the Ozzy Trapilo part of your question. I haven’t seen him work in pads yet (and admittedly don’t watch any Boston College games), so I’m not quite sure. The second-round pick has been praised for his technical acumen and attention to detail over the spring, but we’ll see how he fares when intensity heats up this spring. The Bears would surely like him to take over there in time. Considering how much they’re paying their three interior linemen, having tackles on rookie deals would be beneficial.