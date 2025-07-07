Bears roster projection: Colston Loveland, Cole Kmet can thrive with Ben Johnson

Editor’s note: The Bears are in a quiet period before starting training camp in late July. We’ve seen this new talent collection work at times during the offseason program, albeit without pads, this spring. Those access points provided opportunity to see players, how they’re used and with which units. There is no depth chart, Ben Johnson likes to say, but we’ll still make a 53-man roster projection right now, position by position, with the understanding that so much will change in camp. You’ll get a new projection every Monday and Thursday through the summer before camp. Let’s keep this series going with the tight ends.

The Bears drafted a tight end at No. 10 overall, far higher than is typical for players from that position. Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson believed Colston Loveland from Michigan was worth it.

He’s shockingly fast for his size, with a rare ability to create separation, make clutch grabs and gain significant yards after the catch. Loveland was worth the selection despite the fact they already have a tight end in Cole Kmet making roughly eight figures in average annual value.

Johnson called Kmet right after taking Loveland, ensuring him that there’s room for both to thrive. That wasn’t just lip service. Johnson has a reputation for getting the most out of multiple tight ends, as he uses 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) as much as anyone.

That’s why we’re going big and taking four tight ends in this roster projection. That’s higher than normal, with three as the typical number required to make sure other position groups are well stocked.

Tight ends roster projection

Keepers

Colston Loveland

Cole Kmet

Durham Smythe

Joel Wilson

Odd men out

Jordan Murray

Stephen Carlson

Loveland and Kmet are locks. Durham Smythe’s history with Ben Johnson from their days in Miami, when Johnson was the Dolphins tight ends coach, virtually ensures he’s on the roster.

Joel Wilson’s an interesting case study, though. He could prove a valuable commodity on special teams and as injury protection. It might also be recency bias, but Johnson thoughtfully praised Wilson’s efforts during the offseason program. He doesn’t say nice things just to say them, putting weight behind it. Tight end seems like an area to splurge, especially with the position’s potential special teams contributions.

It’s also possible the Bears could try and stash a tight end on the practice squad, but they’d need great confidence that Wilson can clear waivers. If he has a strong summer, it might be better to keep him on the active roster.