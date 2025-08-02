Bears training camp sleepers: J.P. Richardson joins hot prospects list

So much Bears training camp focus is on the first team. That’s where the star power resides, with offensive and defensive units full of players who will play significant regular-season snaps.

There’s plenty of action on the lower units, as player fight for but a few open roster spots. That’s especially true on this Bears team, where most of the 53 slots are spoken for. A player can earn one unexpectedly with a solid training camp and preseason, or even find a way onto the practice squad with an opportunity to develop and make a contribution down the road.

We evaluated the top Bears training camp sleepers right as camp began, and now it’s time to update their progress, as we’ll do a few times before the 53-man roster limit takes effect later this month.

Let’s take a look at our sleepers list, with one big addition:

WR J.P. Richardson

The undrafted receiver from TCU has been a true training camp hit so far, with route running and contested-catch ability that has demanded people take notice. He seems to make at least one nice play per day in camp, and Saturday was no exception. He snagged a tight-window throw from Case Keenum during a 7-on-7 drill despite heavy coverage, not unlike plays he routinely makes.

He has been good enough to draw questions in press conferences about the guy nobody saw coming.

“I think JP is a guy who has come in here and been intentional about learning the playbook,” offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said last week. “The first thing is always, ‘do you know what to do?’ At that point, you unlock your ability to show off your ability. He has done a really good job of coming in and learning it. He’s an athletic guy and has a little bit of twitch to him in the route tree. Obviously, through the first three days it has been fun to see.”

Richardson can also return punts and play on special teams, which might force the Bears to keep him on the roster, though the receiver room is pretty stacked with only five, may six spots available.

CB Nahshon Wright

Wright has been with the first unit since mandatory minicamp in Jaylon Johnson’s place and should stay there with the team’s top cornerback out an extended stretch. Wright has been good in that slot, routinely making smart plays on the ball. He did so again on Saturday with an interception of Caleb Williams in the end zone.

He’s a massive cornerback at 6-foot-4, with the length and speed required to play press-man coverage well. He worked with secondary coach Al Harris in Dallas, and that familiarity should help. At this point, it’s hard to imagine Wright not making the team, especially if he maintains this level of play, with a chance to steal the No. 2 cornerback spot.

TE Joel Wilson

Much like Richardson, Wilson always seems to be in position to make a play. That’s what Ben Johnson said about Wilson in minicamp, and it’s still true today. He’s a favorite target on the lower units and seems to play his best down near the goal line. He’s an athletic receiving tight end and a bigger dude who would obviously be a core special teams player. The tight end room is also tight when it comes to available roster spots, but Wilson will keep pushing for his big break after spending most of his time on practice squads.

OG Bill Murray

Murray was the primary reserve left guard in camp and had played well on the second team and as an occasional fill-in for Joe Thuney. That helped build on positive marks earned when he played well in 2024, before he suffered a season-ending pectoral injury.

Murray is dealing with an injury of some kind, that has caused him to miss the last two days of camp. He came up limping after a practice rep, but got re-taped and finished the session. He hasn’t returned since, though the severity of what he’s dealing with is a complete unknown. Getting back on the field will help his effort to secure a roster spot.

DB Major Burns

The LSU product honestly hasn’t stood out in super obvious ways over the days since the first sleepers article was pushed, but his athleticism and versatility makes him intriguing working for defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. He loves versatile members of the secondary and Burns is definitely that. Let’s keep an eye on him as joint practices and preseason games start coming down the pike.

LB Power Echols

Echols is another defender in a crowded room, especially with draft pick Ruben Hyppolite playing well and showing speed that will play at the NFL level. There are experienced reserve linebackers available in Noah Sewell and Amen Ogbongbemiga, so a roster spot might be tough to acquire.

