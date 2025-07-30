Bears position battle: Dennis Allen says No. 2 cornerback ‘up for grabs’

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Jaylon Johnson is the top Bears cornerback. Kyler Gordon will start in the slot and do a lot more.

Write those two scientific facts in permanent ink.

Tyrique Stevenson was the presumptive starter at the No. 2 cornerback spot. That’s less clear now.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen made that job a full-on position battle after Wednesday’s training camp practice.

“I think it’s completely up for grabs,” Allen said in his Wednesday press conference. “You saw it out there today. You saw some different guys going out there with the 1s. And I think that’s how you develop the very best defense that you can, is create as much competition as you can and let the tape make the decision. And that’s really what it’s about.”

Stevenson started 14 games for the Bears in 2024 and 16 as a rookie the previous year. Yet he ceded time to Terell Smith at various points in the ’24 campaign, a sign that his hold on the starting spot may be slipping some.

He retained it throughout, save punitive action following the Hail Mary debacle where he was jawing with fans as the fateful play was snapped.

We’ve seen solid play from several this camp, including big, long cornerbacks Allen prefers playing press-man coverage.

Let’s take a look at the combatants for an open cornerback job that didn’t seem so available when camp started:

Tyrique Stevenson

The presumptive starter should still be considered the favorite. While he has been often flagged during camp, Stevenson has also been sticky in coverage and made some nice plays on the ball. He has been an impactful defensive back as a pro, though inconsistency and volatility has gotten him in trouble at times.

The former second-round pick is a talented player who hasn’t reached his ceiling. Allen’s scheme requires different traits. We’ll find out if he’s a perfect fit over time, but odds still seem high that he’ll be heavily in the mix to retain his starting spot.

Starting odds: High

Nahshon Wright

Wright is a massive cornerback at 6-foot-4, and has the strength and length to execute Allen’s scheme well. Wright has manned a first-team outside cornerback spot since minicamp, when Johnson was excused from the session, and retained it after Johnson went on the NFI list with a leg injury. Wright has been active on the ball and received compliments from receivers who have gone up against him.

Wright worked with Bears secondary Al Harris in Dallas and has some NFL game experience, but he has never been a full-time starter. Can he continue this play against different competition?

Starting odds: Decent

Terell Smith

Smith is roughly Stevenson’s size at 6-0 and 204 pounds, big and strong enough to play well in man coverage. He’s a tough individual who earned game reps in Stevenson’s place last season. He could push for them again in 2025, though he hasn’t flashed as much as Wright to this point.

Don’t count him out in the battle for significant playing time, especially if he shows well in joint practices and preseason games.

Starting odds; Certainly possible

Nick McCloud

Allen singled McCloud out by name as a someone who has shown improvement in camp, and he has received some first-team opportunities of late. He’s another big cornerback at 6-1, and he has made some plays on the ball. Allen holds great value in that. McCloud has 16 starts to his credit, which counts for something as Allen decides which athlete to start come Week 1.

Starting odds: Seemingly low