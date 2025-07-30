How Bears’ Kyler Gordon is working to be more than a slot corner

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen brought Kyler Gordon up by name in his introductory press conference, way back in February.

That was before Gordon signed a three-year, $40 million contract extension. That was before Allen had met the slot cornerback. The veteran defensive play caller could see star quality on tape and envisioned an expanded role for one of the team’s best players.

Gordon has come up since, with Allen suggesting he could learn to play outside corner or safety over the course of training camp.

“We have talked about a bunch of different things, so every day is just learning more on the whole defense,” Gordon said after Tuesday’s practice. “I will say it feels fun for me to know everything, everyone’s responsibility — who’s there, who’s there, who’s helping, who don’t got help.

“If I need to be able to switch to outside (cornerback), free safety, strong safety. Having that ability is really fun, and for me, I just think it’s finding my next step and my level in my own game to be able to do anything and everything. So that’s just exciting.”

Gordon typically comes off the field in the base defense, often exchanged for a strongside linebacker. Allen is coming up with unique ways to keep him on the field even more. He played a ton under previous coordinator/head coach, Matt Eberflus. He played 78% of defensive snaps in 2024 and 80% the year before.

Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker seem to be Allen’s roving chess pieces. We talked about Brisker’s expanded role on Monday, and Gordon’s is an equally important part of the puzzle in the defensive backfield.

Allen likes to use them creatively, and this group has the versatility and skill to fit the schematics. It will be interesting to see how Gordon and Brisker contribute up front and on the back end.

“Usually, he’s on the other side of me, the other side of the box. I just know nothing gets on that side, nothing gets on my side,” Gordon said. “If it’s not coming towards me, he’s going to make the play or (interior linebackers Tremaine Edmunds or T.J. Edwards). If it’s coming toward me, I’m going to go make the play. I know it’s going to be confined in a tight box, for sure.”

All that’s an effort to shore up a run defense that got a little lax last year. That’s uncharacteristic of Bears defenses, and Allen’s committed to improvement in that area.

A contract extension always seemed likely for Gordon in the middle of three solid years of service. While Gordon got paid before his contract year even started, it doesn’t change the way he conducts football business.

“I really don’t think about it at all, to be honest, because I feel like I’ve got to go out there and earn everything every year,” Gordon said. “It doesn’t really change my job or my outlook on anything. Obviously, my biggest thing is for us as a team to have success around here because, obviously, we haven’t had that in the past. So, I think that’s my goal, everyone’s goal to go and do that.”